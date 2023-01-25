Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Three killed, four injured in shooting at Beverly Crest house partyOscarLos Angeles, CA
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Related
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
citywatchla.com
Top Seven Best Vegan Restaurants in LA and Why They Are So Damn Tasty
LA RESTAURANT SCENE - Vegan restaurants are popping up everywhere and are increasingly popular with both vegans and non-vegans alike, offering menus every bit as diverse, if not more so, than their traditional counterparts catering to omnivores. If you’re heading to LA and are keen to sample the local vegan...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January
At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's fourth mass shooting in January 2023 alone. According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars. No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police...
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
First Time in Los Angeles? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat.
These days, Angelenos will proudly put their city’s food scene up against any region in the country. From old-school sandwiches in downtown dives to a classic martini and steak dining room in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles has it all. There are so many scenes and micro-scenes within the sprawl out here that it’s hard to narrow it down for a first-timer — but check out the picks below for some good places to start.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
KTLA.com
The Infatuation names the best new restaurants in L.A. of 2023
Brant Cox, editorial lead for The Infatuation L.A., joined us on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about the best new restaurants in Los Angeles. He featured the taco truck Simón, Japanese-Taiwanese restaurant Ryla in Hermosa Beach, and the Sherman Oaks Israeli takeout window spot called Borekas Sephardic Pastries.
Next level pizza at West Hollywood's Crustica
A new West Hollywood pizza place wants us to roll it and venture out with apples and cinnamon and really go for it with a $3,500 gold-flaked pizza.Crustica, on Santa Monica Boulevard lays out the foundation for all its pizzas, basic and fancy, with ultra-thin crust, making them low calorie and easy to roll. "New York folds it, Los Angeles rolls it," that's their slogan.Bridget Baskin of Crustica said the spicy pepperoni is the most popular, but if you want your money to go to a good cause, the $3,500 pizza would be the choice. It's called "The One," and is topped with Italian truffles and 24K gold flakes. It's L.A.'s most expensive pizza, with $3,000 from each donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for pediatric cancer research.Crustica serves traditional pizzas like Margherita and spicy pepperoni, some modern selections like Hawaiian and gourmet mushroom, desert pizzas and "The One."For more information, visit: eatcrustica.com
tourcounsel.com
SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California
Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
Two New Eating Establishments Coming to LA’s Natural History Museum
The minds behind Post & Beam and South LA Cafe will bring two new concepts to the museum in 2023 and 2024
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Courthouse News Service
Landmark Southern California wedding chapel sues Malibu competitor for trademark infringement
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A landmark Southern California church and wedding venue sued its competitor up the coast in Malibu for allegedly stealing its trademark architectural design, including walls made of glass filling spaces between arched gabled trusses and supports. Wayfarers Chapel in Palos Verdes, California, filed a complaint...
daytrippen.com
10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips
Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
shelterforce.org
Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies
In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
Eater
Sticky Rice Restaurateur Just Opened a Soulful Thai Restaurant Hidden in Altadena
David Tewasart, the restaurateur behind three Sticky Rice locations (Highland Park, Echo Park, and Grand Central Market in Downtown) and Moon Rabbit inside Grand Central Market, quietly opened a Thai restaurant called Miya at 2470 Lake Avenue in Altadena on Friday, January 20. The restaurant, named after Tewasart’s daughter, is only taking walk-up orders for now with the takeout menu posted on the restaurant’s front door. Plans to open the dining room and to build out a back patio and sidewalk seating are in the works.
Comments / 0