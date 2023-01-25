The 2023 Spring & Summer edition of “RecConnect,” the Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Program Guide, is now available online at http://bit.ly/PRCRRecConnect. Hard copies are available at the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.; Joyner Park Community Center (JPCC), 701 Harris Road; Flaherty Park Community Center (FPCC), 1226 N. White St.; and Alston-Massenburg Center (AMC), 416 N. Taylor St.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO