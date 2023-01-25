ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown News

Historic Home on Palfrey Street Has Housed Schools & Business

This piece is part of a series of articles on local history. This article was written by Joyce Kelly, Board member of the Historical Society of Watertown. Joyce writes articles for the newsletter and is the newsletter editor. This was published in our April 2004 newsletter, “The Town Crier.”
WATERTOWN, MA
capeandislands.org

Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges

More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
BOURNE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Attorney King Wins Injunction Against Massachusetts Republican Party & Its Chair Jim Lyons

FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 31, the Massachusetts Republican Party will hold an election to decide a new chair. There are 80 State Committee seats, with a majority needed to elect a chair. Voters in each state senatorial district in the Commonwealth elects one male and one female member who are registered Republicans, every four years at the Presidential Primary, to be members of the Republican State Committee, per state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

After Wu's speech, Walsh defends his time in City Hall

Days after Mayor Michelle Wu used part of her “State of the City” speech to critique the past decade of development in the city, her predecessor appeared to offer a defense of his administration’s time inside City Hall. Appearing before the business-backed New England Council on Friday,...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Police Officer Suspended by POST Commission

A Watertown Police officer has been suspended by the POST Commission for accusations that he was charged with a felony. The Watertown Police Department referred questions to City Manager George Proakis, who confirmed that officer Kevin Rooney has been suspended during the POST Commission process. “Regarding this specific situation, Officer...
WATERTOWN, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why

As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
BOURNE, MA
nerej.com

Waldman Associates finalizes leases with two tenants at the Walpole Mall

Walpole, MA Dan Waldman of Waldman Associates said that the Walpole Mall has added Duck Donuts, a popular southern donut shop, to its tenant roster. Waldman represented the landlord and Josh Kulak of CBRE represented Duck Donuts. This will be Duck Donuts first location in the Boston area and the franchisee is expected to open additional units in the future.
WALPOLE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY: NEW TRUSTEE NAMED

Michael Taylor Sees Public Higher Education As Key Steppingstone. I was impressed with the degree of collegiality and respect that the community had for each other and for President Clark, and also the pride and joy that people had about being a member of the Bridgewater community. It was so striking and clear.
BRIDGEWATER, MA

