Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q4 Earnings?
GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. The partnership’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 40.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Zacks.com
Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
CWBC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.70%. A...
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely...
Zacks.com
CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for K12 (LRN): Time to Buy?
LRN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst...
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
WBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.61%. A...
Zacks.com
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
URI - Free Report) shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
LYV - Free Report) , Fastenal (. The concept is that as earnings rise, so should the price of the stock. As forecasts for expected earnings come in higher, strong demand for the stock should continue to push up its prices. After all, astock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out per dollar of earnings.
Zacks.com
Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
XRX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.
Zacks.com
5 Quality ETFs to Tap as Wall Street Not Out of Woods
Though Wall Street is off to a good start to first-quarter 2023, a volatile ride is expected ahead as fears of further Fed rate hikes and global growth concerns will continue to pull strings of the markets. Wells Fargo’s head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks that the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it records a decline from current levels to around 3,400, as quoted on TipRanks.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF (FTXO)?
FTXO - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide investors access to...
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Zacks.com
McCormick (MKC) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MKC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.12%. A...
Zacks.com
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
ENTX - Free Report) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
First Community (FCCO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FCCO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.92%. A...
Zacks.com
CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
OFG Bancorp (OFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
OFG Bancorp (. OFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VONV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $6.60 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Comments / 0