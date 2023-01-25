ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Gaming Control Board bans 4 after leaving children unattended while gambling

By James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlOly_0kR5q6FT00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) banned four adults on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from entering state casinos after leaving children unattended in order to gamble in those casinos.

The board also denied requests by two other adults to be removed from the list for similar incidents.

The actions to place four adults on the PGCB’s Involuntary Exclusion List were due to the approvals of petitions presented by the Board’s Office of the Enforcement Council and included nine children.

As quoted in the release, action has been taken on the following people:

  • A man was placed on the list after leaving five children, including an infant, along with children between ages one and 14 in the food court of Valley Forge Casino Resort. The children were left unattended for an hour and 12 minutes while the adult was at slot machines.
  • Another man was placed on the list after leaving a 12-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Valley Forge Casino Resort. The child was left unattended for 5 minutes while the man wagered at the sportsbook.
  • Another guest was placed on the list after leaving a 13-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack’s parking garage. After the man attempted to enter the casino with the child and claimed he was his brother, the child returned to the vehicle while the adult entered the casino and wagered at the sportsbook. The child was left unattended for 15 minutes.
  • A woman was placed on the list after leaving a two-year-old and a 14-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino in Wilkes-Barre. The children were left unattended for over two hours while the woman gambled at slot machines.
Parx Casino in Shippensburg set to open in February

The board also denied requests to be removed from the list by two women who were placed on the list back in 2020 for separate incidents involving three children being left unattended.

These actions are to remind gamblers that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino, due to the potentially unsafe environment that can be created for the children. Offenders can be subject to criminal prosecution in addition to being banned at all state casinos.

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

The PGCB reported that during 2022 it identified 303 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 486 minors.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 5

mike davis
2d ago

Sounds like the casino could make a little more money with a daycare drop off. I hope the people called the 1-800-I have a gambling problem number LOL

Reply
2
Related
paonlinecasino.com

An Infant Among Minors Left Unattended At PA Casinos Last Month

Gamblers leaving children unattended continues to be a problem at PA casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board added four more individuals to the Involuntary Exclusion List for that specific offense. The list bars those patrons from entering or gambling at PA casinos indefinitely. In a particularly egregious offense, a male...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. state bill referred to as 'Damar's Law' would require AEDs at school sporting events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to make sure all school sporting events have the right equipment needed to save lives.Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton is introducing what he calls 'Damar's Law,' named after Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin.Hamlin collapsed earlier this month during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and his heartbeat had to be restored on the field.The bill would require placement of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, at school sporting events.It would also require all coaches to be trained on AED use.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?

Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Digital Pennsylvania driver's license could be coming soon

Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming …. Digital Pennsylvania driver's license could be coming soon. Garden of Cedar shares love through flowers in Scranton. Garden of Cedar shares love through flowers in Scranton. The unexpected similarities between military life …. The unexpected similarities between military life and farming.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pa. gets failing marks for tobacco control policies

HARRISBURG, PA – Despite a public education campaign spanning years and running to the millions of dollars, Pennsylvania still gets failing marks for its tobacco-control policies, according to a new report. The state has a higher than average adult smoking rate (14.4%) and more than a quarter of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Montour County tobacco store

DANVILLE, PA – One lucky person in Danville purchased a lottery scratch-off ticket and became a millionaire this week. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winner on Thursday. The identity of the winner was not released by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded Puff Tobacco Products, 1021 Mill St., Danville, a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off ticket in Montour County. The post Million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Montour County tobacco store appeared first on Shore News Network.
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy