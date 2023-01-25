ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Man Standing
3d ago

Virtue signaling…Alaska Air has succumbed to the woke virus. Sad. Probably terminal unless they relocate from the State of Insanity.

Karen Reynolds
2d ago

isn't something how people are so critical of a way they themselves use to go places and yet are so critical because they are trying to help our enviroment.

Delta Discovery

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change

We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska will receive $285 million in federal money to boost state ferry service

The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia is seen in drydock on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded more than a quarter-billion dollars to the Alaska Marine Highway System, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Wednesday.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies

In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Legislature gets first look at carbon plan proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday officially unveiled a pair of bills intended to market Alaska as a destination for companies interested in reducing the effect of their greenhouse gas emissions. The result could generate millions of dollars for the state while helping reduce the effect of global climate change. One bill would create laws and […] The post Alaska Legislature gets first look at carbon plan proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Juneau Police Department participating in Alaska HIDTA Initative Campaign

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department is participating in a statewide advertising campaign designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. Recognizing that no single agency can fight this battle alone, the Juneau Police Department joined other participating law enforcement...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Board of Game authorizes first Zarembo Island elk hunt in 17 years

Alaska’s game management board has authorized an elk hunt on Zarembo Island in Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two decades. The state Department of Fish and Game opposed the hunt, but strong support from Wrangell and other local communities helped convince the board to take the leap.
WRANGELL, AK
Popular Science

What it takes to build and maintain Alaska’s icy highways

This article was originally featured on High Country News. A few weeks ago, Mark Leary and his crew began to plow the snow off the frozen Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska. Every year, once the river freezes and the snow is cleared from the ice, dozens of trucks, snowmobiles and other vehicles from more than 17 different villages whiz back and forth atop it. This is the Kuskokwim ice road, whose main stem can extend over 300 miles, connecting the bulk of the region’s population.
