Last Man Standing
3d ago
Virtue signaling…Alaska Air has succumbed to the woke virus. Sad. Probably terminal unless they relocate from the State of Insanity.
Karen Reynolds
2d ago
isn't something how people are so critical of a way they themselves use to go places and yet are so critical because they are trying to help our enviroment.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces carbon management and monetization bills creating statutory structures
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced his Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package, creating statutory and regulatory structures needed to capitalize on carbon markets. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced Senate Bill (SB) 48, SB 49, House Bill (HB) 49, and HB 50. The package consists...
kinyradio.com
DOT&PF Statewide Aviation Employee Rebecca Douglas wins national award from Aviation Pros
Rebeccca Douglas, recipient of a spot on Aviation Pros list of 2022 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40, with DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Binder (left) and Commissioner Anderson (right). (Photo courtesy of DOT&PF) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Rebecca Douglas, a 12-year employee of DOT&PF won a spot on the 2022 Airport...
Delta Discovery
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change
We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
WBUR
EPA to decide whether gold and copper mine in Alaska moves forward
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs. Izzy Ross from KDLG says.
kinyradio.com
JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska will receive $285 million in federal money to boost state ferry service
The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia is seen in drydock on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded more than a quarter-billion dollars to the Alaska Marine Highway System, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Wednesday.
Angry Bull Moose Charges Skiers Waiting In Lift Line At Alaskan Ski Resort
Well, this is a situation I hope to never find myself in. Imagine taking a nice little ski trip up to Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska. It’s been a long day on the slopes, you’ve busted your ass a couple times and feel like you’ve been beat with a stick.
radiokenai.com
Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies
In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport
Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.
moderncampground.com
Alaska Campground Owners Association Releases 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide
Efforts to promote camping in Alaska have stepped up in recent weeks with the publication of the 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide, which is being distributed at RV shows across North America. The guide has already been distributed at the Tampa SuperShow in Florida, the largest consumer RV show...
alaskalandmine.com
Gene Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, is trying to get a piece of Alaska’s emerging carbon market
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska), who was re-elected in November, has made selling carbon credits as a means to raise new state revenue a main priority for his second term. Members of his administration have been briefing legislators and the press on a “Carbon Management Bill” he plans to soon introduce.
Report to Legislature shows fentanyl seized in Alaska in 2022 was enough to kill Alaskans 18 times over
The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. In 2022, 26.85 kilograms of fentanyl, which is approximately 13.425 million potentially fatal doses. In 2022, SDEU made 102 unique drug and alcohol arrests across Alaska.
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
Alaska Legislature gets first look at carbon plan proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday officially unveiled a pair of bills intended to market Alaska as a destination for companies interested in reducing the effect of their greenhouse gas emissions. The result could generate millions of dollars for the state while helping reduce the effect of global climate change. One bill would create laws and […] The post Alaska Legislature gets first look at carbon plan proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Juneau Police Department participating in Alaska HIDTA Initative Campaign
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department is participating in a statewide advertising campaign designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. Recognizing that no single agency can fight this battle alone, the Juneau Police Department joined other participating law enforcement...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
kinyradio.com
The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
ktoo.org
Board of Game authorizes first Zarembo Island elk hunt in 17 years
Alaska’s game management board has authorized an elk hunt on Zarembo Island in Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two decades. The state Department of Fish and Game opposed the hunt, but strong support from Wrangell and other local communities helped convince the board to take the leap.
What it takes to build and maintain Alaska’s icy highways
This article was originally featured on High Country News. A few weeks ago, Mark Leary and his crew began to plow the snow off the frozen Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska. Every year, once the river freezes and the snow is cleared from the ice, dozens of trucks, snowmobiles and other vehicles from more than 17 different villages whiz back and forth atop it. This is the Kuskokwim ice road, whose main stem can extend over 300 miles, connecting the bulk of the region’s population.
