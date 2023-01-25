Read full article on original website
This retro Raspberry Pi VR headset concept shows what VR hardware could have looked like in the 90s
Is that an Atari VR headset!? No, but it could have been! Designed by Denmark-based CGI artist Moonshake3D, the Stereoscopic Display System is a nostalgia-evoking headset concept that imagines what VR tech could have looked like if it was invented pre-Y2K. Powered by a Raspberry Pi chip, the Stereoscopic Display System is a 3-dimensional 64-bit gaming system that brings retro-style gaming into an absolutely new dimension. With a design that’s a reference to the olden days of wood-veneering on gaming consoles, along with transparent casings that are reminiscent of turntables, the Monshake Stereoscopic Display System combines past and present (and even some future) into one absolutely delightful package.
This multifunctional furniture design provides a sense of privacy to modern day offices
With offices opening up, we need excellent furniture pieces that provide immense functionality and effortlessly blend into the workspace. And one such furniture design is the Worklab. Italian design studio Baldanzi and Novelli designed the Worklab mobile office divider for Narbutas which provides a multi-functional element to modern-day workspaces. It combines multiple elements such as a media wall, mobile workstation, whiteboard, space, divider, and shelving unit.
This modern, minimal showerhead and bath spout are inspired by The Bell Jar
The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath is one of those books that I dreaded when it was required reading in school but I grew to appreciate later on when it was “leisurely” reading. It is a good book to make you think about the role of women and the expectations society has upon us as well as various mental health issues including sanity (or insanity), depression, pain, etc. While it is indeed a classic, never would I have thought that it can actually inspire a bathroom accessory.
This air purifier for kids concept puts a friendly face on clean air
Air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers are slowly becoming more common in houses these days. The newly-gained awareness that the air we breathe at home may not be as clean as we thought has helped push these appliances into living rooms and bedrooms. And just like many appliances, these come in impersonal and utilitarian designs, often as large cylinders standing in the center of the room. Their presence can be a bit disconcerting or even intimidating to children, encroaching on what they consider to be safe spaces at home. Unfortunately, these machines are seldom designed with kids in mind except for safety purposes, but this air purifier design concept tries to add an emotional element that makes them a more welcome addition to family life.
Sony PlayStation 6 console concept emerges with a more crowd-pleasing sleek, streamlined design
While Sony has officially indicated that the PlayStation 6 could be expected in 2027 (giving the PS5 another 4 strong years of dominance), a viral fan concept imagines what the console will look like… and more importantly, whether its design will still be polarizing. Designed as the next-generation gaming...
Top 10 mind-blowing LEGO creations by masterbuilders to provide you with major LEGO inspo
As a child, I loved sitting and spending hours excruciatingly and lovingly building little LEGO block structures. But, watching my sister bump into them, causing them to fall apart completely was truly heartbreaking. We all have heartwarming memories associated with LEGO blocks from our childhood, as well as the not-so-heartwarming ones of stepping on them with our feet and feeling an insane amount of pain shoot up our legs. Despite these wonderful childhood memories, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. And we’ve put together some mindblowing LEGO builds that recently took our breath away! From the world’s tallest LEGO set which happens to be the Eiffel Tower to an intricately crafted LEGO Batcycle set – these LEGO builds are gonna get LEGO lovers drooling over them.
This side and coffee tables have sustainability and simplicity ingrained in their DNA
Once upon a time, buying a table involved troublesome and inconvenient shipping arrangements because the furniture either comes pre-assembled or didn’t have any way to disassemble it anyway. These days, however, it has become trendy to buy flat-packed furniture, especially if they come with minimalist designs. These are easier to transport, sometimes by the buyers themselves, and are possible to take apart store away when they’re no longer needed. The trade-off, however, is often the complexity and difficulty of assembling the things on your own. Fortunately, more creative furniture designers have come up with new ways to simplify that process, and these wooden tables demonstrate how an easier process doesn’t exactly make the furniture less stable.
Meta.Zen playset lets adults calmly build their own miniature tranquil garden
There are different objects and places that have been associated with feelings of peace and calmness, but one of the most iconic ones that span cultures and nations is the carefully designed minimalist Zen garden. Just seeing one, even in a picture, is enough to trigger mental images of peaceful meditation, whether by simply sitting on a spot or raking around sand. Of course, not everyone has space for a real Zen garden at home, and miniature kits can get problematic to maintain because of their use of real sand and, sometimes, real plants. If you’re fine with just the symbolic representations of the principles of Zen, then this sustainable playset for grownups not only gives you the creative freedom to design the Zen garden of your dreams, it even becomes a meditative practice in itself.
Finally a voice-absorbing mask that lets you take calls in public “privately”
One of my pet peeves is people who take calls in public and talk noisily to whoever it is who’s calling. I don’t need to know your business whether it’s personal or actual business. But of course, there are times when it’s necessary that they take calls and they can’t find a quiet place to conduct their conversation. Earphones and headphones help reduce the annoyance but there needs to be another device to help protect noise levels and privacy.
