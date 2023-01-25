Read full article on original website
Bradbury CFO Inducted into Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame
Bruce Weaver, chief financial officer at The Bradbury Co. Inc., was inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in 1993. “During my 30 years at Bradbury, I’ve had the privilege to work...
NRCA Accepting Applications to Future Executives Institute
The National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) is accepting applications for its next three-year Future Executives Institute program. The application deadline is March 15. FEI is a comprehensive and powerful learning experience and one-of-a-kind industry networking opportunity. It is built on 10 core areas essential to small-business operations: leadership, management, strategic...
