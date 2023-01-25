ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: History and ice cream in Papillion

Whether it's winter or summer, it's always a good time for ice cream. The Metro has lots of high quality ice cream shops, but one place in Papillion is also serving up some history with its sweet treats. Graley’s Creamery and Confections in downtown Papillion is a unique place to...
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving: Everett's

OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Jan. 21-27

OMAHA, Neb. — A petition to declare a missing La Vista boy dead, homemade explosives found during a traffic stop in Lincoln and more lead our top stories of the week. Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland must move out by the end of July. One resident said he feels a "prejudice against poor people."
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska and Creighton baseball hit the diamond for first day of practice

OMAHA, Neb. — The Road to Omaha began on Friday. College baseball teams across the country hit the diamond for their first day of practice, including Nebraska and Creighton. The Huskers begin the season February 17th with a 4-game trip at San Diego, while the Jays open up on the road at McNeese State.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pieces of former downtown Omaha library getting a new life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Coxes -- John and his father before him -- have been doing construction work for a long time. “He started out with a cutting torch and a tow truck scrapping automobiles, and it was basically his living,” said John Cox, owner of Cox Contracting Company.
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Interactive space, flight exhibit opens at SAC & Aerospace Museum

ASHLAND, Neb. — The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland opened its doors Saturday morning in anticipation of showing its new exhibit: "Above and Beyond." The 5,000-square foot space includes a 180-degree immersive theatre presentation, a high-tech media-rich historical timeline and a simulated space elevator, among other attractions.
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo delivers your donations to animals

OMAHA, Neb. — You don't have to work at the zoo to take part in animal playtime. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo relies on donations from community members, to give animals a more enriching life. They said one-third of all Amazon Wish List items in 2022 were sent in December, during the debut of our series Behind the Glass at the zoo. Now, we see the donations delivered and put to use.
OMAHA, NE

