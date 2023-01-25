Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: History and ice cream in Papillion
Whether it's winter or summer, it's always a good time for ice cream. The Metro has lots of high quality ice cream shops, but one place in Papillion is also serving up some history with its sweet treats. Graley’s Creamery and Confections in downtown Papillion is a unique place to...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
KETV.com
Now Serving: Everett's
OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
From superheroes to craft shows stay busy with these Omaha area events
Whether you like superheroes, movies, music, air and space travel or craft shows, Omaha and surrounding areas has you covered with local events happening this weekend.
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Jan. 21-27
OMAHA, Neb. — A petition to declare a missing La Vista boy dead, homemade explosives found during a traffic stop in Lincoln and more lead our top stories of the week. Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland must move out by the end of July. One resident said he feels a "prejudice against poor people."
KETV.com
Nebraska and Creighton baseball hit the diamond for first day of practice
OMAHA, Neb. — The Road to Omaha began on Friday. College baseball teams across the country hit the diamond for their first day of practice, including Nebraska and Creighton. The Huskers begin the season February 17th with a 4-game trip at San Diego, while the Jays open up on the road at McNeese State.
WOWT
Pieces of former downtown Omaha library getting a new life
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Coxes -- John and his father before him -- have been doing construction work for a long time. “He started out with a cutting torch and a tow truck scrapping automobiles, and it was basically his living,” said John Cox, owner of Cox Contracting Company.
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United States
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KETV.com
Interactive space, flight exhibit opens at SAC & Aerospace Museum
ASHLAND, Neb. — The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland opened its doors Saturday morning in anticipation of showing its new exhibit: "Above and Beyond." The 5,000-square foot space includes a 180-degree immersive theatre presentation, a high-tech media-rich historical timeline and a simulated space elevator, among other attractions.
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on Friday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in the Kansas City area on Friday to check out 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. This was first reported by On3’s Sean Callahan who confirmed the news following Rhule’s tweet.
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on Thursday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday afternoon ,trying to find more recruits for the 2024 class. Rivals.com’s Greg Smith reported that Rhule was likely going to visit 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
KETV.com
From the archives: How Nick Bahe helps the Creighton basketball team from the sidelines
OMAHA, Neb. — In 2005, Nick Bahe transferred from the Kansas men's basketball program to join Creighton. Bahe, a Lincoln Southeast High School grad, had to redshirt that season due to NCAA rules. However, that doesn't mean the Lincoln native took the year off. In the video above, KETV...
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo delivers your donations to animals
OMAHA, Neb. — You don't have to work at the zoo to take part in animal playtime. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo relies on donations from community members, to give animals a more enriching life. They said one-third of all Amazon Wish List items in 2022 were sent in December, during the debut of our series Behind the Glass at the zoo. Now, we see the donations delivered and put to use.
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
