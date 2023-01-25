Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently has much of his attention set on the NCAA transfer portal and next week’s National Signing Day. He may already have an eye on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, which was released in October. Ohio State has 12 games on its 2023 regular season schedule, including nine contests against […] The post Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JuJu Smith-Schuster using Steelers experience vs Bengals to prepare for Cincinnati in NFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFC Championship Game. These teams did meet in the regular season with the Bengals winning in Week 13, 27-24, so the Chiefs definitely have a good idea of what to expect of Joe Burrow and company. When it comes to facing the Bengals, JuJu Smith-Schuster is one Chiefs player with tremendous experience, having spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could reach this legendary feat in AFC title game vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on the verge of once again making history in the NFL playoffs. Kelce was a standout performer in the Chiefs’ AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran tight end hauled in 14 receptions for 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, as he stepped up […] The post Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could reach this legendary feat in AFC title game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans
A multitude of Texas A&M players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, including cornerback Brian George. The versatile defensive back opted to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1, and he then announced his commitment to UCF later in the month. However, George will not be taking his talents to UCF for the 2023 […] The post Texas A&M ex-4-star’s reason for Houston transfer will frustrate fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed makes shocking, transfer portal NIL claim
Austin Reed, a former Division-II quarterback and current Western Kentucky football signal-caller, entered the transfer portal back in December. Reed eventually returned to the Hilltoppers, but not before Power 5 schools came calling with monster NIL offers, some that Reed claims drifted into ‘NFL Draft‘ money territory. Here’s what the Western Kentucky football quarterback revealed […] The post Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed makes shocking, transfer portal NIL claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin breaks record set by Reggie Miller
With 31 games remaining in the regular season, Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has passed Hall of Fame shooting guard Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a rookie in franchise history, with 816. Bennedict Mathurin passed Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a Pacers rookie with 816 […] The post Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin breaks record set by Reggie Miller appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama-Jeremy Pruitt hype will increase after ex-Tennessee coach’s latest move
In Alabama’s defensive coordinator search, Jeremy Pruitt has been one of the most talked about names. Pruitt only added more smoke to the fire, making Pruitt’s return to Alabama even more feasible. Pruitt was on Alabama’s campus this past week, via the Tide Illustrated’s Tony Tsoukalas. Pruitt has strong ties to head coach Nick Saban […] The post Alabama-Jeremy Pruitt hype will increase after ex-Tennessee coach’s latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets eye-opening NFL Draft assessment from Todd McShay
ESPN analyst Todd McShay dropped an eye-opening 2023 NFL draft assessement about Ohio State football junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a Friday article from MSN’s Mark Russell. “Coming into the season, prior to the injury, talking to scouts, it was like, ‘All right, his production was outstanding...
RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks
Steve Wilks led the Carolina Panthers to a 6-6 record as the team’s interim head coach. The Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over him for their permanent head coaching role. But even after his work as Carolina’s interim HC, he wasn’t even the Panthers’ runner-up choice for their full-time head coach. The Panthers have […] The post RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
