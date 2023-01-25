Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
FOX Reno
Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for a kind, loving home for Pockets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pockets is the first dog of 2023 that Charlie’s Presence is looking to find the perfect home in the Carson City/Reno area. He is an older dog, believed to be a husky/lab mix pooch that has been in the same home for the last seven months but needs a new permanent home and an active family to keep him excersised and entertained.
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
KOLO TV Reno
Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen advocates for children’s cancer research during Know the Gold campaign
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer, stopped by Morning Break Friday to talk about her social platform, Be Bold Go Gold for childhood cancer awareness. She’s been advocating for funding, research and awareness for years and joined the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Radiothon on Jan. 27. She’ll be at Scheel’s in Sparks from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to sign autographs and do promotions for NNCCF.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Pioneer Center
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Contest Sponsor(s): The Pioneer Center, Wilde River Grille, Refuge Spa. Prize Provider(s): The Pioneer Center, Wilde River Grille, Refuge Spa. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Contest Period: January 30, 2023 to February...
FOX Reno
Reno non-profit helping homeowners with free home repairs, renovations
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNN), is making an impact in our community’s lives through providing safety repairs and renovations to low and moderate-income homeowners in need. The organization is an inspiring example of community service that is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
2news.com
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza
If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC mulls improvements to transit services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission is asking for public comment on proposed improvements to their transit services. RTC is floating these changes that would be implemented in May:. Improved Northwest Reno Service. Route 11: Extend east to McCarran Boulevard in Sparks and extend west to 7th Street...
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag
Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
KOLO TV Reno
Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
Record-Courier
Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time
Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
Record-Courier
Tourists comprise second blizzard at Tahoe resorts
Lift lines are long, and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow falling in the basin from a series of storms in December and January, resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties. Palisades Tahoe is reporting...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Carson City late Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and Airport...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Comments / 0