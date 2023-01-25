Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.—KILLINGTON—The New K-1 Lodge is open! The public is cordially invited to a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting of the brand new, state-of-the-art K-1 Base Lodge. Nearly three years in the making, this new lodge is almost twice the size of its predecessor, with three floors, 900 seats, 45 restrooms and the first escalator in Rutland County. Join us from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 inside the K-1 Lodge to toast the past, present and future of Killington Resort. Killington President and General Manager Mike Solimano will give a brief update on the lodge and resort. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served, and attendees will be invited to explore the lodge’s many amenities, enjoy live music, and mingle with the local community members that made the building possible.

