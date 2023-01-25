ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTUL

Oklahoma's Attorney General orders independent counsel to review Glossip case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond has ordered an independent counsel to review Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence, his office announced Thursday. Former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review all aspects of the investigation, trial, sentencing and appeals process, Drummond said. Glossip was sentenced to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma sheriffs defy ATF ruling on stabilizing braces

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sheriffs' Departments across Oklahoma are openly defying the federal government by refusing to enforce a new ATF regulation of a popular gun accessory. By Friday afternoon, nine sheriffs in Green Country alone announced they would not follow final rule 2021R-08F from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's dry climate is stunting wheat harvest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma wheat farmers are expecting a small harvest this year. Last year’s dry, hot, windy weather has impacted the crop's growth. “The wheat is very far behind," said Brent Howard who is a wheat farmer and state senator. “We’re significantly down on rain and plants need water to grow”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
SHAWNEE, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans gather for Athena Brownfield's funeral

Funeral services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield were held Wednesday after she was reported missing. It was a difficult service for many as there wasn’t a dry face among family and friends. State Sen. Roger Thompson says the front of the stage was adorned with everything Athena liked from purple...
OKLAHOMA STATE

