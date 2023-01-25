Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma's Attorney General orders independent counsel to review Glossip case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond has ordered an independent counsel to review Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence, his office announced Thursday. Former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review all aspects of the investigation, trial, sentencing and appeals process, Drummond said. Glossip was sentenced to...
KTUL
Oklahoma sheriffs defy ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sheriffs' Departments across Oklahoma are openly defying the federal government by refusing to enforce a new ATF regulation of a popular gun accessory. By Friday afternoon, nine sheriffs in Green Country alone announced they would not follow final rule 2021R-08F from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
KTUL
Oklahoma police departments react, share thoughts on death of Tyre Nichols
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tyre Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving. A confrontation occurred between the 29-year-old and the officers where he was beaten numerous times. Three days later Nichols succumbed to his injuries and passed away. As of Thursday, five police officers are...
KTUL
Superintendent Walters wants to give teachers raises solely based on performance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Oklahoma teachers aren't happy about State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget plan. The new budget cuts teacher pay by over $150 million, pushing a merit-based system that would give them a pay raise based solely on their performance in the classroom. While Walters says this...
KTUL
Oklahoma's dry climate is stunting wheat harvest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma wheat farmers are expecting a small harvest this year. Last year’s dry, hot, windy weather has impacted the crop's growth. “The wheat is very far behind," said Brent Howard who is a wheat farmer and state senator. “We’re significantly down on rain and plants need water to grow”
KTUL
Union High School math teacher named finalist for 2023 National Teacher of the Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday a celebration was held for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year who is now a finalist for National Teacher of the Year. Rebecka Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School. She's been named as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher...
KTUL
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
KTUL
Oklahomans gather for Athena Brownfield's funeral
Funeral services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield were held Wednesday after she was reported missing. It was a difficult service for many as there wasn’t a dry face among family and friends. State Sen. Roger Thompson says the front of the stage was adorned with everything Athena liked from purple...
Comments / 0