Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, NBA players react to Joel Embiid’s monster game for Sixers vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid got the whole NBA world buzzing after he outdueled Nikola Jokic and destroyed the Denver Nuggets in their first meeting this 2022-23 season. In fact, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and several other current and former players loved the match-up and couldn’t help but heap praise on the Sixers big man.
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball gets brutal new injury update from Billy Donovan
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is “nowhere close” to returning from the knee injuries that have caused him to be sidelined since Jan. 2022, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan adds that while there’s no cut-off date set for Ball’s...
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin breaks record set by Reggie Miller
With 31 games remaining in the regular season, Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has passed Hall of Fame shooting guard Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a rookie in franchise history, with 816. Bennedict Mathurin passed Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a Pacers rookie with 816 […] The post Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin breaks record set by Reggie Miller appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid outdueling Nikola Jokic during Sixers-Nuggets
Saturday’s encounter between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets was not only a battle between two of the top teams in the league, but it was a chance for fans to see two MVP candidates in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic go head-to-head. And just days after Embiid was snubbed of a starting spot in […] The post NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid outdueling Nikola Jokic during Sixers-Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner’s surprising $60M Pacers extension has NBA Twitter roasting LeBron James, Lakers
NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on Saturday: Myles Turner has put pen to paper on a massive two-year extension with the Indiana Pacers worth a whopping $60 million. This now puts all the trade rumors surrounding the 26-year-old to bed as he now commits his (mid-term) future to the Pacers. This […] The post Myles Turner’s surprising $60M Pacers extension has NBA Twitter roasting LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers vs Nuggets: Joel Embiid dominates Nikola Jokic in comeback win
In their second straight game under the national television spotlight, the Philadelphia 76ers (32-16) hosted the Denver Nuggets (34-16). In the showdown between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the Sixers secured a win in comeback fashion by a score of 126-119 Let’s break down the Sixers’ huge win over the Nuggets, their seventh consecutive win. […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers vs Nuggets: Joel Embiid dominates Nikola Jokic in comeback win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner’s Pacers extension has Tyrese Haliburton ready to dance
The trade rumors revolving around Myles Turner are finally done, as the big man agreed to a 2-year, $60 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. His Pacers teammate, Tyrese Haliburton, made his feelings known in regards to the extension on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/AEVrRqCNtg — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 28, 2023 The Pacers have […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers extension has Tyrese Haliburton ready to dance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo listed on injury report ahead of Pelicans game
Despite popping up on the Milwaukee Bucks’ official injury report over the past few games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been able to play through a knee injury. The former back-to-back MVP has now suited up for three straight contests after being sidelined for five games because of the injury. At this point, all signs are pointing to Antetokounmpo being available for the Bucks when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Details of Myles Turner’s record-breaking $60 million extension with Pacers, revealed
$60,000,000. That’s how much the Indiana Pacers had to commit to Myles Turner in order to make him decide to remain with the squad. The Pacers clearly wanted to keep him on board in spite of all the trade rumors linking him to opposing teams, and Indiana put their money where their mouth is by signing their big man to a massive extension.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid sounds off on ‘fun’ of clutch shots after Sixers win vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid knew what was at stake against fellow superstar center Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nugget. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar put up a monster performance against Jokic, rising to the occasion in one of the Sixers’ best victories of the season. In the Sixers’ comeback...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0