Despite popping up on the Milwaukee Bucks’ official injury report over the past few games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been able to play through a knee injury. The former back-to-back MVP has now suited up for three straight contests after being sidelined for five games because of the injury. At this point, all signs are pointing to Antetokounmpo being available for the Bucks when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 40 MINUTES AGO