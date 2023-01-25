ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after shooting inside Tucson health care facility

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting at a health care facility last week in Tucson.

Arthur John Bodnar, 33, was charged on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits and prohibited possession, according to police.

Just after 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers dispatched to a shooting at a health care facility near East District Street and Forgeus Avenue learned a man fired a shotgun once after entering the lobby, police said. An employee who called 911 gave officers a description on the suspected shooter, telling them he fled in a vehicle, police noted.Evidence and witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle, which detectives found driving through the city on Friday. Patrol officers stopped the car and detained Bodnar near North Tucson Boulevard and East Prince Road with the help of a SWAT team, according to police. After searching the vehicle on a warrant and additional interviews, detectives charged Bodnar with the shooting, police said.

Police did not release information about what led to the shooting or possible motive.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested after shooting inside Tucson health care facility

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

