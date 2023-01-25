Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
ISP looks to consolidate some lawsuits against the Protect Illinois Communities Act
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Four cases challenging the Protect Illinois Communities Act are pending in Southern Illinois. The state recently passed a law, which bans the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Now the Illinois State Police (ISP) are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging the ban.
foxillinois.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
foxillinois.com
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
foxillinois.com
0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
foxillinois.com
Illinois paid off remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Wednesday that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after a historic agreement was reached between the state, and...
foxillinois.com
Police urge drivers to register emergency information
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — As winter weather causes roads to be slick, Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging drivers to register their medical needs and family members as emergency contacts on the Secretary of State's Emergency Contact Database (ECD). ISP Master Sergeant Chris Watson shared how the recent snow...
foxillinois.com
ISBE launches search for sponsors and sites to serve nutritious summer meals for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is launching the search for new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state. School districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts, and others helped serve more...
foxillinois.com
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
Comments / 0