ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication

LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
MICHIGAN STATE
foxillinois.com

0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois paid off remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Wednesday that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after a historic agreement was reached between the state, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Police urge drivers to register emergency information

Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — As winter weather causes roads to be slick, Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging drivers to register their medical needs and family members as emergency contacts on the Secretary of State's Emergency Contact Database (ECD). ISP Master Sergeant Chris Watson shared how the recent snow...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy