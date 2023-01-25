….The 4A Kino Region is still up for grabs with No. 5 Sahuaro (13-2, 5-1) and No. 7 Pueblo (12-4, 5-1) up one game on No. 15 Salpointe (9-6, 4-2). Sahuaro and Pueblo split their head-to-head region games and Salpointe still has a shot at both squads starting with a game against Pueblo at home Monday night. How a team finishes in region play has no bearing on the playoffs but Sahuaro and Pueblo appear to be headed to the Open Division while Salpointe is currently in line for a home game during the Play-In Tournament slated for Friday, Feb. 10…..

