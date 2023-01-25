Read full article on original website
27 First News
Marie A. Rupert, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. Rupert, 81, transitioned from her earthly labor to her Heavenly home early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at Hospice House of The Valley. Marie was born August 23, 1941, in Lexington, North Carolina, a daughter of John Hayden and Edna Lopp Hayden. The...
27 First News
Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family...
27 First News
John Kaiser, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kaiser, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. He was 71. John was born May 23, 1951, in Sinzhausen, Germany, a son...
27 First News
Ernestine “Tina” Marie Patterson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine “Tina” Marie Patterson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. She was born October 6, 1954 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Clarence D. Schmidt and the late Frances (Paretta) Schmidt. Tina worked...
27 First News
Anthony F. Trolio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio. He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony...
27 First News
Marybeth Kustelega, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Marybeth Kustelega, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 5, 1957, to John Joseph and Judith Elaine (Snyderwine) Mulrow. Marybeth is survived by her sons, Shawn Diana of...
27 First News
Barbara M. Hatosky, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Hatosky, 75, of Warren passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Barbara was born August 2, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Florian J. and Mary (Frenchko) Hatosky. She was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School and...
27 First News
Arlene S. Barnard, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene S. Barnard, 87, of Girard, entered into rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Arlene was born September 12, 1935 in Girard, a daughter to the late Eugene and Susan (Chalker) Buser. She dedicated her life to taking care of her...
27 First News
Peter Mitchell, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff)– Peter Mitchell, 100, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Peter Was born May 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Angelo and Mary (Giantis) Mitchell. Peter moved to Warren in 1948 and retired in 1994 from Thomas Steel...
27 First News
Deborah G. Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle)...
27 First News
Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. in his residence. He was 45. Thomas was born on August 30, 1977, in Warren, the son of Thomas Eckenrode and Susan Clark Eckenrode. He graduated in 1996 from...
27 First News
Rand Chronister, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rand Chronister, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of family at University Hospitals on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following complications from surgery. Rand was born December 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio as the first of six children to the late Marvin and Madeline (Muresan)...
27 First News
Rochelle Frazer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.
27 First News
Janet Casey Kissack, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Casey Kissack, 57, passed away Monday evening, January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Janet was born March 23, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Norma Bailey Wagner and was a lifelong area resident. Janet...
27 First News
Raymond “Skip” Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Skip” Fabian, 82, of Youngstown, passed away at Windsor House of Canfield Wednesday morning, January 25, after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born June 13, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Rhyne and...
27 First News
Robert K. Ellway, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Ellway, 67, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth A. and Elaine M. (Kollar) Ellway. Bob was employed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections and had previously been...
27 First News
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
27 First News
Karen S. Philibin, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Philibin, 62, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born December 13, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald W. and Barbara A. (Merolillo) DeRaud. Karen was an Administrative Assistant with Dr. LaManna and later with Dr. Booker Bair for 25...
27 First News
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E....
