CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rand Chronister, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of family at University Hospitals on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following complications from surgery. Rand was born December 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio as the first of six children to the late Marvin and Madeline (Muresan)...

CORTLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO