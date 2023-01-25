Read full article on original website
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
Inside California Politics: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg talks plan to combat homelessness
FOX40's Nikki Laurenzo talks with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg about his unique plan to house Sacramento's homeless.
Sacramento River Cats announcer Johnny Doskow joins Oakland A's broadcast team
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Johnny Doskow has been the voice of the Sacramento River Cats Minor League Baseball team for about 22 years, and now he's joining the Oakland A's broadcasting lineup.
John Mayer is coming to Sacramento in April: What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Singer-songwriter John Mayer is hitting the road this year and one of his stops is right here in Sacramento. Mayer tweeted out tour details Thursday morning where he clarified this tour would be solo, meaning there won't be a band backing him. "Just like the early...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
valcomnews.com
Lukenbill to speak about Sacramento’s storied past
The Sacramento Historical Society, on Jan. 24, will present a historical speech by its vice president, Gregg Lukenbill. Titled, “Island in the Streams,” the speech, Lukenbill noted, will highlight many of Sacramento’s local, state, national and international historical events. The program, which will be held at Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court in Sacramento, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Sacramento firefighters, police going head to head at 49th 'Pig Bowl'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 'Pig Bowl' charity football game between officers and firefighters is coming up Saturday. The annual game is a way to give back to the community and honor fallen heroes. “I’m looking forward to a year that we don’t have any names, but unfortunately the reality...
'They don't bleed blue, they are Black': Local leaders expect protests in response to Tyre Nichols death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local leaders are reacting to the graphic video of former Sacramentan Tyre Nichols beating five Memphis officers just a short time after he moved to the city. Both former Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn and community advocate Berry Accius are expecting strong reactions from the...
Homeless in the Foothills | Annual count to estimate unhoused population in Placer, Nevada counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has the nation’s largest homeless population, and that's known because, every year, the federal government requires local communities to go out on a single night and count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count ranges from those living on the streets and in...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
Unity against Hate | Forum explores intersection of LGBTQ+ and AAPI identities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — United by heartbreak in recent years, the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and LGBTQ+ communities were invited to share perspectives at Sacramento community forum. It comes as the Asian American community is still reeling from back-to-back deadly shootings in both Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
New Downtown Stockton event aims to support small businesses, encourage connections
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new event in Stockton is aiming to mix local pride and support for small businesses while bringing positive activities downtown. For Alexis Jones, a Stockton native and the event's main coordinator, "Small Business Sundays" are about more than sales. "If you are a small business...
Show's a go: Citrus Heights approves $80K for fireworks, patriotic event
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights residents are split on a decision city council made about allotting up to $80,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a patriotic and firework event later this year. The topic was brought to the Jan. 26 city council meeting and aims to...
Council on American-Islamic Relations calls for independent investigation after Tracy teen shot by police
TRACY, Calif. — The Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and members of the community are calling for an independent, transparent investigation hours after a teenager was shot by a Tracy Police Department officer Friday. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the area of Silvertail...
