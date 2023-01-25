High School Basketball | Second half surge leads Camden boys past Currituck; Currituck girls rout Camden

BARCO — The Camden boys’ basketball team responded well after letting Currituck back into Tuesday night’s Northeastern Coastal Conference game.

They initially let a late seven-point first half lead turn into a three-point deficit in the third quarter, but the Bruins answered with 13 straight points to take full control of the game the rest of the way to a 52-45 win.

“I thought our quality of shots got better,” Camden head coach Mark Harnly said of the run. “It wasn’t so forced. (Currituck) got extended a little bit and we dropped our hips, got to the rim and got a couple easy ones.”

Camden (10-6, 5-4 NCC) had the first half’s largest lead at 19-12 with 1:57 to go – breaking free from a 6-6 tie after the first eight minutes – but the Knights (6-11, 1-8 NCC) worked it back to 21-17 by halftime.

Damien Hicks got the second half scoring going with a layup to make it 21-29 2:30 into the third quarter followed by a Luke Morgan 3-pointer to take a 22-21 lead about two minutes later.

With 3:55 left in the period, Hicks hit on a turnaround jumper to make it a 24-21 lead to cap off a 10-0 run that started in the final minute of the first half.

The Bruins finally got their first points of the second half with a Jordan Cooper triple to tie it with 2:35 left.

It was the beginning of five straight successful possessions for Camden.

Brett Mansfield laid one up 40 seconds later to put Camden back in front 26-24, Cooper hit another 3, J’ron Pendleton earned a steal leading to a fastbreak layup, and Romeo Paxton made a 3 with 30 seconds left for an all-of-a-sudden commanding 34-24 advantage.

The 13-0 run was ended with a Christopher Iorio free throw about 10 seconds later to make it 34-25 going into the fourth quarter.

“(Camden) made a couple 3s,” Currituck head coach Byron Powell said. “We fell back on defense, a couple miscommunications that guys had on defense and (Camden) hit a couple shots and after that, they kind of just blew the top off. (Cooper) got hot. From there, we try to slow it down, but too little, too late.”

Cooper’s two third-quarter 3-pointers made for the first six points of an 18-point second half. He finished with a game-high 24 points.

Camden’s leading scorer was 8-of-19 from the field after scoring 16 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the team’s seven-point loss to Manteo on Friday.

“Jordan finally got it going,” Harnly said. “He had a rough night at Manteo last week and felt terrible about it. I said, ‘You’re a shooter, man. Shooters shoot’ and he got it going. He had a nice back cut, a couple easy ones in transition.”

Pendleton followed with nine points and eight assists in the game as Mansfield finished with seven points.

Hicks had a double-double for Currituck with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Jamie Dance was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points.

Currituck’s deficit reached as high as 47-33 in the fourth quarter with 2:25 to go before finding a way to get within six with 20 seconds to go, but the Bruins held on to sweep the regular-season series against the Knights and hand them their fifth straight loss.

“Five straight, but what I will say about these guys is they come to play every night,” Powell said. “As a coach, I’m proud of them. No matter what, they’re still coming and fighting.”

The Knights head to Manteo next on Friday, while Camden goes to First Flight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Currituck 61, Camden 36: The Lady Knights (7-9, 5-4 NCC) needed a second-quarter run to take the lead on the road in their last win over the Lady Bruins in December.

They needed no such comeback on Tuesday at home.

It was a near perfect start for Currituck as it scored the game’s first 18 points.

Eboni Bailey got the scoring started on a layup assisted by Savannah Banks 1:25 in as Banks hit one of two foul shots 1:25 later and Annabelle O’Donnell made Currituck’s first triple with 4:40 left to make it 6-0 before it was 8-0 with 3:50 left.

Then, the Lady Knights really started to put away the game early with four straight possessions involving an O’Donnell layup, Kaya Anderson basket, O’Donnell triple and a Bailey 3 to make it 18-0 with 1:40 left in the first quarter.

After beginning the game with nine turnovers and four missed shots, Camden got its first points of the game with an Aaliyah Anderson basket with 1:10 left in the opening quarter.

Currituck’s lead was 20-4 by the end of it and 31-11 at halftime.

The Lady Knights shot well from 3 all game going 12-of-30 (40%) from behind the line.

O’Donnell was responsible for five of those successful 3-pointers as she finished with 21 points. Bailey followed with three triples and 15 points as Octavia Everette had nine points.

Their win snapped a three-game losing streak.

Camden was led by Anderson’s 13 points as Faith Underwood and Amirah Rodgers both had eight points in their loss.