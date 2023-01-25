Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Gov. Dunleavy announces PFD education raffle winners
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the winners of the fourth annual education raffle on Wednesday from Harborview Elementary School in Juneau. Alaskans enter the raffle by donating part of their permanent fund dividend. Half of the donated money goes directly to schools in the form of grants. A quarter goes into an education endowment fund.
kinyradio.com
Juneau Police Department participating in Alaska HIDTA Initative Campaign
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department is participating in a statewide advertising campaign designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. Recognizing that no single agency can fight this battle alone, the Juneau Police Department joined other participating law enforcement...
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: The State Office Building and micro nuclear reactors
When I’m walking to the Capitol, I take a shortcut through the State Office Building, a large stained concrete monstrosity that’s dug into the side of the hill containing a large chunk of Juneau’s downtown. You take the elevator eight floors up, walk down a hallway, and eventually, you’re at the street. From there, it’s a short jaunt to the Capitol, wherein lies my business – committee meetings, candidate profiles, free coffee.
kinyradio.com
Sixth annual Juneau's Got Talent event takes place February 4
Left: Luke Weld Center: 2020 Winner Salissa Thole Right: Lisa Ray (Photo courtesy of Juneau Dance Theatre) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sixteen acts will display their talent and compete for cash prizes on Saturday, February 4, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center (JAHC) beginning at 7:00 pm. The sixth...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 1-27-23
A Juneau drug bust leads to one arrest. The Juneau Police Department is participating in the Alaska High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. The Juneau Mayor talks about planning the upcoming budget and other priorities. After speaking with members of the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council (SEACC) that are for the...
kinyradio.com
A busy year of waterfront projects ahead in Juneau, says Port Director
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Carl Uchytil, the Port Director of Juneau, was a guest on Action Line on KINY radio. He stated that the budget this year is set to be approved for the upcoming fiscal year. And he said they are busy with city waterfront projects. "One of the...
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
kinyradio.com
Update: Missing Juneau resident located
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, at about 1:34 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a missing persons report for Woodrow Farrell Eagleman. On Wednesday, the Juneau Police Department confirmed that Mr. Eagleman obtained an airline ticket and flew out of Juneau on 01/12/2023. Video surveillance received from the airport...
kinyradio.com
Juneau man arrested and charged for possession of pills believed to be fentanyl
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Jan. 19, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) task force, located a suspicious parcel being shipped to Juneau in the mail. A search warrant was obtained for the package and inside were 86 grams of methamphetamine and 1,000 pills, believed to contain fentanyl. The pills were round, blue, and imprinted with the markings M/30.
ktoo.org
Fluctuating winter weather in Juneau set the stage for an avalanche at Eaglecrest
The upper-mountain at Eaglecrest ski area in Juneau was closed on Friday following a large avalanche Thursday morning. No one was hurt, but the area above the Hooter lift will remain closed as the ski patrol works to address potential hazards. The slide dropped about 6 to 7 feet of...
Comments / 0