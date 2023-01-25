When I’m walking to the Capitol, I take a shortcut through the State Office Building, a large stained concrete monstrosity that’s dug into the side of the hill containing a large chunk of Juneau’s downtown. You take the elevator eight floors up, walk down a hallway, and eventually, you’re at the street. From there, it’s a short jaunt to the Capitol, wherein lies my business – committee meetings, candidate profiles, free coffee.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO