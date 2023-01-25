ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

New Hawaii law bans intentional release of helium balloons

Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Business...
BEAT OF HAWAII

$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather Jan. 28

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home

A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
KITV.com

Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?

Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts urge caution as many mother, calf humpback whale pairs arrive in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whale watchers, rejoice!. Numerous mother and calf humpback whale pairs have been spotted in Hawaii waters according to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. But as incredible of a sight as these majestic creatures are to witness, officials remind us that beachgoers and whale watchers...
hawaiinewsnow.com

New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui

What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in

Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
