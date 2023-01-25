Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
New Hawaii law bans intentional release of helium balloons
Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Business...
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
NOAA spots “numerous mother/calf pairs” in Hawaii
At about halfway through Hawaii’s whale season, NOAA said the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary reports many mothers have given birth to their calves here.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Helium balloons are one of the most deadly types of marine debris and 32 times more likely to cause death in an animal. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST. |. Sunrise is extending to K5 on...
Police, FBI looking for Hawaii-born boy, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Jan. 28
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM...
Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home
A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
‘One wrongful conviction in Hawaii is too many’
The Hawaii Innocence Project fights for the freedom of those who have been wrongfully convicted and advocates to prevent future injustice in the state of Hawaii.
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
Solving Hawaii’s fireworks problem: More inspections?
Most fireworks were banned from public use on Oahu in 2011, but the booms have not stopped.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?
Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts urge caution as many mother, calf humpback whale pairs arrive in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whale watchers, rejoice!. Numerous mother and calf humpback whale pairs have been spotted in Hawaii waters according to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. But as incredible of a sight as these majestic creatures are to witness, officials remind us that beachgoers and whale watchers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui
What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
Frequent showers for Maui County and Hawaii Island, expanding state-wide this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants will feed windward showers into Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday. Showers will become more prevalent state-wide this weekend with some heavy rain expected for windward areas. Stronger winds may push showers to leeward areas at times. Drier conditions return next Wednesday.
Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Workers at Maui’s only acute care hospital hope their next leader has ‘ohana-type’ values
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for the next leader of Maui’s only acute care hospital. Maui Health announced last week that Chief Executive Officer Michael Rembis will be retiring this spring. In a statement, Maui Health said Rembis “guided the newly formed health system in expanding health services,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
Comments / 0