Late run lifts Northview past Grand Rapids Christian in boys hoops showdown
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Northview’s Brady Swartz wasn’t sulking after Grand Rapids Christian’s Carter Goodyke blew by him for a bucket and a foul that gave the Eagles a 48-47 lead late in Friday’s boys basketball showdown. Rather than worry about the previous possession, Swartz...
Blitz Roundup: Rockford, Hudsonville force 4-way tie atop the OK Red
There are now four teams tied for first place in the OK Red tanks to Rockford beating Grandville and Hudsonville beating East Kentwood
Key conference clashes headline Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams around Grand Rapids reached the halfway point in Ottawa-Kent Conference play Friday, and first place was on the line in nearly all of the divisions for the boys and the girls. At the end of the night, the big winners were...
A True Throwback: Lowe’s ties to Muskegon High School run deep
In a world of throwbacks – throwback jerseys, throwback games, throwback Thursdays – stands Thomas Lowe. Best known as T. L. to all, he is now part of the old guard at Muskegon High School and a throwback himself. In total, Lowe spent 46 years in public education....
Tim Kloska commits to Army
West Catholic senior running back Tim Kloska announced Wednesday that he is committed to Army to play college football after previously being committed to Air Force
Former umpire is now making calls at Rockford High
Rockford — Rachel DeKuiper is the new Rockford High School assistant principal covering 10th grade and the English department. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you’ve held in education:. Elementary teacher in Rockford Public Schools at Cannonsburg (12 years), Meadow...
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
Three hospitalized following Georgetown Twp. crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.
