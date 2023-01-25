ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

A True Throwback: Lowe’s ties to Muskegon High School run deep

In a world of throwbacks – throwback jerseys, throwback games, throwback Thursdays – stands Thomas Lowe. Best known as T. L. to all, he is now part of the old guard at Muskegon High School and a throwback himself. In total, Lowe spent 46 years in public education....
MUSKEGON, MI
Former umpire is now making calls at Rockford High

Rockford — Rachel DeKuiper is the new Rockford High School assistant principal covering 10th grade and the English department. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you’ve held in education:. Elementary teacher in Rockford Public Schools at Cannonsburg (12 years), Meadow...
ROCKFORD, MI
“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
JENISON, MI
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI

