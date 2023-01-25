Classic rock legends, REO Speedwagon, rolled through Fresno on Monday, January 16, at the Saroyan Theatre, and just as usual, it was another great display of their longevity, and with over fifty years of rock stardom, they still got it. Kings River Life had the privilege of covering them a few years back in 2020, before things went to you know what, but from that point till now, with that gap in between, there’s been no difference or decline with their overall energy and their love of playing music.

