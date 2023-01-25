ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

3d ago

Way to go Rudy. You have always been an amazing performer and always will be. I've always been so grateful to hear you play and sing.

kingsriverlife.com

REO Speedwagon “Rolls With the Changes” Through Fresno

Classic rock legends, REO Speedwagon, rolled through Fresno on Monday, January 16, at the Saroyan Theatre, and just as usual, it was another great display of their longevity, and with over fifty years of rock stardom, they still got it. Kings River Life had the privilege of covering them a few years back in 2020, before things went to you know what, but from that point till now, with that gap in between, there’s been no difference or decline with their overall energy and their love of playing music.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Anime Gaming Expo is in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s fairgrounds will be hosting the 2023 Anime Gaming Expo at the start of February. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Fresno Fairgrounds, from 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. During these two days, anime lovers and enthusiasts will enjoy products from more than 150 vendors […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Change comes to city Planning Commission

Under a new ordinance that took effect Jan. 7, Delano’s Planning Commission is changed from seven members to five with appointees selected by each member of the City Council. Selections were made from among people who filed applications. They include past members of the commission. Mayor Joe Alindajao chose...
DELANO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Mr. Singh of Sequoia High School

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – He teaches classroom lessons and life lessons. This week’s Educator of the Week comes from Tulare County, where the focus is on the future and not the past. A proud moment for Mr. Rajbir Singh of Visalia’s Sequoia High School. He was honored as...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter

A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day

Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
FRESNO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
FRESNO, CA

