Way to go Rudy. You have always been an amazing performer and always will be. I've always been so grateful to hear you play and sing.
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
kingsriverlife.com
REO Speedwagon “Rolls With the Changes” Through Fresno
Classic rock legends, REO Speedwagon, rolled through Fresno on Monday, January 16, at the Saroyan Theatre, and just as usual, it was another great display of their longevity, and with over fifty years of rock stardom, they still got it. Kings River Life had the privilege of covering them a few years back in 2020, before things went to you know what, but from that point till now, with that gap in between, there’s been no difference or decline with their overall energy and their love of playing music.
Anime Gaming Expo is in Fresno next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s fairgrounds will be hosting the 2023 Anime Gaming Expo at the start of February. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Fresno Fairgrounds, from 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. During these two days, anime lovers and enthusiasts will enjoy products from more than 150 vendors […]
RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
Senior dog adopted after almost 800 days at Fresno's Valley Animal Center
A senior dog will be spending his 11th birthday in his new forever home after spending almost 800 days at a Fresno animal shelter.
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Change comes to city Planning Commission
Under a new ordinance that took effect Jan. 7, Delano’s Planning Commission is changed from seven members to five with appointees selected by each member of the City Council. Selections were made from among people who filed applications. They include past members of the commission. Mayor Joe Alindajao chose...
Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Educator of the Week: Mr. Singh of Sequoia High School
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – He teaches classroom lessons and life lessons. This week’s Educator of the Week comes from Tulare County, where the focus is on the future and not the past. A proud moment for Mr. Rajbir Singh of Visalia’s Sequoia High School. He was honored as...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
GV Wire
White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter
A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day
Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
Dine and Dish: The Chicken Shack in Northwest Fresno
At the Chicken Shack on Riverside Drive and Herndon, the food comes out fast and furious.
tourcounsel.com
Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GV Wire
Fresno State Grad Launches ‘Longshot’ Challenge to Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has a challenger for the 2024 election, with the primary scheduled 13 months away. Andy Morales was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from Fresno State last year, and currently works in security. “I’m a Gen-Z Security officer, Latino, and the candidate running to...
Fresno leaders react to body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Pastors, Faith leaders and Community Leaders will be hosting a news conference following the release of the Tyre Nichols video.
Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
Comments / 3