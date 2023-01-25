Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against alleged stalker
In court documents obtained by TMZ, lawyer Shawn Holley claimed that Jomonie Victor Zigler made "multiple" visits to the reality TV star's home last December but was stopped by security guards each time.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Lebanon-Express
Britney Spears tells fans they 'went too far' by asking police to conduct wellness check
On Tuesday night, some of the singer's fans called the police concerned about her welfare, and asked them to check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.
Lebanon-Express
Gerard Butler 'almost killed' Hilary Swank while filming movie
During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his action-thriller Plane the actor revealed Hilary got injured while they were filming a scene from their movie.
Kirsten Storms Was Told She Wouldn’t Make It Before Securing Her Role in Disney’s ‘Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’
Soap opera acting was a dream come true for Kirsten Storms, whose mom watched the daytime drama 'The Bold and the Beautiful' while she was growing up.
Lebanon-Express
Sam Smith was spat at in the street after changing their pronouns
During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Unholy singer was asked to reflect on the highs and lows they have experienced since they came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them in 2019.
Comments / 0