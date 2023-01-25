ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fans flock to Kansas City as Chiefs take on Bengals in AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a whole lot of buzz right now with the AFC Championship game just two days away, coming to town for the fifth straight season. The team will look to get back to the Super Bowl behind MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes by beating another MVP candidate, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City hotels booked ahead of AFC Championship

With the Chiefs taking on the Bengals, the usual food battle is BBQ versus chili. But, at one spot that’s been around since before the Bengals were even born, it’s chili versus chili. |. Each of the 2023 homicides processed by KCMO police is from a firearm. Rosilyn...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDTN

Chiefs fans react to “Burrowhead” Stadium nickname

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WDTN) – The excitement continues to build and the trash talk continues to heat up as the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Bengals fans and even some players have renamed it to “Burrowhead” Stadium. 2 Sports Director Jack Pohl caught up with some Chiefs fans in Kansas […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday

Frigid temperatures and wind chills will hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Our StormTrack5 Weather team forecasts the game will start with temperatures around 20 degrees, which will fall throughout the evening. Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Brad Pitt Makes Super Bowl Pick, 'Chiefs, Baby!'

Sorry, Joe Burrow ... Brad Pitt is definitely NOT in the Bengals' corner this weekend -- saying Thursday night he's still ridin' or dyin' with his hometown team!!!. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star made the not-so-shocking football pick after finishing up filming some scenes for his new flick with George Clooney out in NYC ... saying, as expected, it's Kansas City or bust for him this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy