KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
KCTV 5
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.
NBC Sports
Bengals-Chiefs point spread shifts again, now even after good news on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs opened as favorites in the AFC Championship Game. The the line shifted and the Bengals became favorites. And now neither team is favored. Bengals-Chiefs is listed as even at multiple sports books, a rare Vegas line meaning that there’s currently no difference between betting straight-up and against the spread.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
Chiefs fan praised for returning authentic gear accidentally delivered
A Kansas City Chiefs fan is being praised for doing the right thing after returning a box filled with items used by RB Isiah Pacheco and backup QB Chad Henne.
Chiefs fan helped Travis Kelce get back a special football he threw in stands Saturday
Chiefs Kingdom came through for tight end Travis Kelce.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the free agent the Chiefs can’t afford to lose this offseason
Pro Football Focus recently named a free agent that each NFL team can’t afford to lose this offseason and they went with an obvious choice for the Kansas City Chiefs. PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr is a player the Chiefs can’t let get away later this spring.
KCTV 5
Fans flock to Kansas City as Chiefs take on Bengals in AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a whole lot of buzz right now with the AFC Championship game just two days away, coming to town for the fifth straight season. The team will look to get back to the Super Bowl behind MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes by beating another MVP candidate, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Honorary Captains For NFC Championship Game Revealed This Saturday
In a matchup featuring of the conference's best, the No. 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles will take on the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday. There's certainly a lot to look forward to when it comes to tomorrow's clash. Can Brock Purdy continue his undefeated ...
KCTV 5
Kansas City hotels booked ahead of AFC Championship
With the Chiefs taking on the Bengals, the usual food battle is BBQ versus chili. But, at one spot that’s been around since before the Bengals were even born, it’s chili versus chili. |. Each of the 2023 homicides processed by KCMO police is from a firearm. Rosilyn...
Goat with bad ankle gives advice to Chiefs' GOAT
A Colonial Gardens goat with an injured ankle has some advice for the Chiefs’ GOAT, who has a similar injury.
Ticket prices for remaining AFC Championship game seats will cost fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans still have the chance to buy tickets for Sunday's AFC Championship game for secondary ticket site prices.
Chiefs fans react to “Burrowhead” Stadium nickname
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WDTN) – The excitement continues to build and the trash talk continues to heat up as the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Bengals fans and even some players have renamed it to “Burrowhead” Stadium. 2 Sports Director Jack Pohl caught up with some Chiefs fans in Kansas […]
KCTV 5
Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday
Frigid temperatures and wind chills will hit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Our StormTrack5 Weather team forecasts the game will start with temperatures around 20 degrees, which will fall throughout the evening. Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James...
TMZ.com
Brad Pitt Makes Super Bowl Pick, 'Chiefs, Baby!'
Sorry, Joe Burrow ... Brad Pitt is definitely NOT in the Bengals' corner this weekend -- saying Thursday night he's still ridin' or dyin' with his hometown team!!!. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star made the not-so-shocking football pick after finishing up filming some scenes for his new flick with George Clooney out in NYC ... saying, as expected, it's Kansas City or bust for him this year.
