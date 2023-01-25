Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
cbs12.com
Sports and Privacy: The fight to keep menstrual cycles out of athletic forms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The debate over private medical information for Florida high school athletes is still in limbo. Over the last few months, there have been concerns about the information collected on this physical evaluation form and how it’s stored, including a section that asks about a female student’s menstruation history.
cbs12.com
End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
