HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO