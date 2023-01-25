Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Sneak peak of future West Kingman Interchange
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is using high-end technology as its kicks off a public information campaign in advance of a major construction endeavor that aims to eliminate traffic delays, and improve travel conditions for those navigating the current Interstate 40/US 93 West Kingman traffic interchange.
speedonthewater.com
Elegance Defines DCB M37R Catamaran No. 18
Asked how he felt about the predominantly silver gelcoat-dressed DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody catamaran he delivered yesterday in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with colleague Tony Chiaramonte, Jeff Johnston responded instantly. With the famed London Bridge in the background, the latest DCB M37R Widebody catamaran turned heads yesterday on Lake...
AZFamily
Man arrested after nearly 8-hour standoff, shooting involving officers in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Lake Havasu City Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting involving officers and a barricade situation that happened on Friday evening. Officers from the Bullhead City Police department were called to the Silver View RV Resort on Silver Creek Road, just west of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C.: Expanding law office sees growth in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C. is expanding into the Kingman area with the recent acquisition of Lacy Law, PLLC. The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn has been in business for the last 18 years, with Ms. Wellborn actively practicing law in both Arizona and California.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC representative speaks at Rotary
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s January 20 speaker was Cecilia Clouser, Vice President of Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to promote a healthier community by raising and allocating funds for new medical equipment, expanding facilities and providing health care programs and services in the community. It will be holding its annual Black Tie Gala fundraiser March 18 at Aquarius Casino Resort, followed by Race for Hospice Mother’s Day weekend and September’s Golf Tournament.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Contractor may face charges for illegal dumping
BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the contractor who reportedly admitted directing employees to dump concrete waste product in a Mohave Valley wash. Likely facing prosecution for the illegal dumping incident is Roger Coon. The MCSO has referred the matter to the Mohave...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Illegal dumping allegedly ordered by registered contractor
MOHAVE COUNTY – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of two Fort Mohave men who allegedly engaged in illegal dumping in Mohave Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to reports of an illegal dump in progress in the area of Kodiak East and Nez Perce Rd.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office locate missing 73-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:31 P.M.):. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing person. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are seeking help in finding a missing 73-year-old man. Alan Richard Gurney was last seen in Golden Valley wearing a green Carhartt...
KTAR.com
Arizona cold case victim from 1971 identified with forensic genealogy
PHOENIX — A woman from a decadeslong cold case in Arizona has finally been identified, Mohave County authorities said Tuesday. Colleen Audrey Rice was identified through forensic genetic genealogy and with assistance from Othram Inc., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit said in a press release.
Police identify body found in Arizona desert over 50 years ago
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — DNA testing has recently identified the remains of a woman whose body was discovered in the Arizona desert over 50 years ago. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it had finally managed to identify a homicide victim who had gone nameless for decades after her body was discovered in January 1971.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No explosive found at Lee Williams following bomb threat
KINGMAN – A social media post perceived to convey a possible bomb threat prompted law enforcement response and a security safety sweep of the Lee Williams High school campus in downtown Kingman early Tuesday, Jan. 25. No explosive devices were discovered and no injuries were reported. Kingman Unified School...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith testifies; case to jury
A Mohave County Superior Court jury returns to the Law and Justice Center in Kingman this morning to begin its deliberations in a trial where there’s no dispute that Carter Beckwith, 19, shot and killed Daemon Petetan, 19, outside a house party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Municipal airport featured in online magazine
Kingman Municipal Airport has been recently featured in Business View Magazine. The feature is based on an interview between Airport General Manager, Doug Breckenridge; Economic Development Manager/ Kingman Industrial Park Manager, Bennett Bratley; and Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Surca; as part of our series focusing on U.S. Regional Airports.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lakeview Women’s Health Center holds grand opening
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Lakeview Women’s Health Center located at 365 Lake Havasu Ave. S. #101, to celebrate its Grand Opening. Designed to treat all aspects of Women’s Health. Blending medicine with Holistic approaches to give women choices in their care. Birth center for low-risk pregnancies, prenatal education, lactation services, and all care surrounding pregnancy & postpartum. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Janina Robertson, Suzy Quintana, Ginny Gomez, Brittney Kelley, Heather Anderson, Cathy Hoover, Ariel Godoy, Casie Brown, Kortney Coiner, Jessica Mitchell and Joelle Dickinson.
theprescotttimes.com
Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Jackson named to Pacific University Dean’s List
Rhyah Jackson of Bullhead City has been named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lucero named to Mount Mercy Dean’s List
Delia Lucero of Kingman made Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fall in love with Valentine’s Day meals
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort, will celebrate Valentine’s Day with specialty meals at Café Aquarius and Stockman’s Steakhouse, available exclusively on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Café Aquarius, located at Aquarius Casino Resort, will offer a specialty three-course meal, available from 11 a.m....
