The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Begins Soft Opening
Afro-Fusion restaurant Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge has begun its soft opening in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. According to a post on the outlet’s Instagram account, the lounge will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Sunday, and from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Poke Bros to Open Kentlands Location
Poke Bros, which opened its first restaurant in 2016 and has since expanded to over 75 restaurants across the country, will be opening its first MoCo location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. The restaurant will be taking over the space that was previously home to Next Day Blinds at 107 Market St W until 2020.
WTOP
Silver Diner wall clock fetches $1,900 in charity auction
Silver Diner has a loyal following. Some are very big fans. The Rockville, Maryland-based diner chain recently auctioned off some of the nostalgic memorabilia and furnishings from its recently-closed Clarendon, Virginia, location for charity. The auction fetched $20,326 for Real Food for Kids, the restaurant’s charity partner that feeds children and families experiencing food insecurity throughout the D.C. region.
Three Carjackings in Downtown Silver Spring Within Two Weeks: Report
Three carjackings have occurred in downtown Silver Spring within a two-week period, according to a report from NBC Washington. The latest carjacking occurred Wednesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on Fenton St. at Ellsworth Drive. According to MCPD, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 7:18 p.m....
mocoshow.com
“Downtown Brew’s” to Hold Soft Opening Today in Rockville
“Downtown Brew’s” at 5751 Fishers Lane in Rockville is scheduled to hold its soft opening today (Thursday, January 26th), located at the former site of Downtown Beer and Wine. The soft opening takes place at 6pm. According to the store, “We have on and off premise service so...
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
rockvillenights.com
Stuart Weitzman closes at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The long and painful death of Stuart Weitzman at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda has mercifully come to an end. Its space on Level 2 was cleared out and stripped of signage yesterday. Customers - or potential customers - of the upscale shoe boutique often found the store closed during its stated business hours starting in December. Bizarre indeed, as this was at height of the holiday shopping season. So, while this is a stunning development, it's not much of a surprise to regular readers of this website.
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
Thrillist
Where to Get Late Night Food in Washington DC
Whether you spend the night drinking away at one of DC’s best bars or need some post-shift fuel, the late-night munchies strike us all. But it can be tough to know where to go when hunger hits. The number of DC restaurants open late seems to be decreasing by the day and options are even slimmer for 24-hour service. Luckily, there are still some after-hours eateries left so you can feast on tacos, empanadas, or a classic slice of pizza no matter what time it is—and we have them all right here.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
DC Pretzel Company Settles Into Silver Spring Home, Launches Online Ordering Website
Local flea market favorites DC Pretzel Company have settled into their new Silver Spring home and launched an online ordering website. “DC Pretzel Company wishes to express its sincere thanks to all of our customers,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “You made the inaugural weekend of our online ordering for pick-up at our Silver Spring Baking Facility a huge success!”
Plan abandoned for building at public park in Annapolis
Before abandoning its plan, the Chesapeake Conservancy had hoped that a new center would help bring all of the local environmental groups together for the betterment of the community.
Washingtonian.com
Missing! Murphy the Giant Metal Gorilla
Kristina Jamgochian was unlocking the door to Design Emporium and Antiques, her shop in Kensington, on the morning of January 5 when she noticed something alarming: Murphy, her huge metal gorilla, was gone. “I just kept staring at the space like it was magically going to reappear,” Jamgochian says.
arlnow.com
NEW: Man carjacked last night outside of Crystal City restaurant
A man was carjacked by armed suspects in Crystal City last night. The crime happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of Crystal Drive, in front of a row of restaurants. It’s the third reported carjacking in Arlington in two weeks and the second in Crystal City, specifically.
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
Police Continue Search in the Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who was been missing since Dec. 30. According to MCPD, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda. She was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31, according to a witness. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.
Police Investigating Second Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck Robbery
Takoma Park Police are investigating a second robbery of the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in the course of the same month. Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said officers responded around 4:00 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred earlier.
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
