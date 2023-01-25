Read full article on original website
WKRC
One state proposes bill to ban fresh meat, flour, and more from food-stamp spending
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Republican lawmakers in Iowa have proposed a bill that would prevent people who receive food-stamps from being able to use them to buy certain foods, including fresh meat, butter, and flour. The bill, known as House File 3, aims to cut spending from the Supplemental Nutrition...
WKRC
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
