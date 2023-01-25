Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws
SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
foxsanantonio.com
Firearms trainer on gun safety for children: 'You can never be safe enough'
GATES, N.Y. (WHAM) — Incidents of guns getting in the wrong hands have recently made national headlines. In Virginia, a 6-year-old is accused of shooting his teacher. In Indiana, a man was recently arrested after his 4-year-old was seen on security video, playing with a loaded gun. Hearing about...
foxsanantonio.com
First Lady Cecilia Abbott launches human trafficking awareness campaign 'Can You See Me?'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday afternoon, First Lady Cecilia Abbott launched a human trafficking awareness campaign at the Governor’s Mansion. The Can You See Me? campaign is an effort to educate the public on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and report it. “I stand here today...
foxsanantonio.com
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Gambling legalization advocates in Texas are going all in again this legislative session, confident that they have built more support since their efforts came up far short in 2021. The push is still an uphill battle, however, as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, continues to pour cold...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas heat-related deaths reached a two-decade high in 2022 amid extreme temperatures
Heat-related deaths in Texas last year reached a new high for this century amid a sharp rise in migrant deaths and soaring temperatures enhanced by climate change, according to a Texas Tribune analysis of state data going back to 1999. In 2022, Texas saw its second-hottest summer on record during...
foxsanantonio.com
Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
foxsanantonio.com
3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles neighborhood
Three people were killed, and four others injured in an overnight shooting in Los Angeles. Authorities responded to shots being fired at a residence in the Beverly Crest neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Four victims were transported to the hospital. Two in critical condition and two in stable condition. Police...
Comments / 0