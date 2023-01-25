ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws

SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
