ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

There’s no negotiating with Putin. NATO must mobilize military might, be ready to fight | Guest Opinion

By David Wieder
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjsyB_0kR5j2pK00

During the “wilderness years,” Churchill warned of Adolf Hitler’s ambitions, presciently shouting to a deaf world the dangers ahead. The Rhineland. Sudetenland. Czechoslovakia gobbled up while appeasers twiddled. England and France could have sent Hitler packing. Instead, they gave him three more years to arm. It was too late. Fifty million died.

Stalin, double-crossed by his former Poland-dividing German friend, decided too late that he had to fight. Millions of Soviet soldiers and civilians died because of his dithering. FDR had to contend with America First-ers and could have entered the war sooner; he had third-term political considerations in 1940; but he knew he had to fight, too. Eventually.

I have studied world history all my life, and am clear that we relive the mistakes of history at our peril. Vladimir Putin invades a sovereign country. Germans, the Frenchmen, the British, NATO, the United States haven’t stopped him. Ukrainian children are starving, freezing and losing their lives to a bloodthirsty pyromaniac.

Using time as his weapon, Putin, like Hitler, is conscripting, propagandizing and incrementally marshaling massive manpower — constructing his war machine, gaslighting his people, building support, slowly, cunningly, odiously. Russians believe his lies about Ukraine as a Nazi haven. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Churchillian appearance before the U.S. Congress shows we must move swiftly, because time is on Putin’s side. A war of attrition is not on Ukraine’s side, even with U.S./European tanks, rockets, drones and artillery. Western fears and time are Putin’s allies.

Wars start slowly, but inevitably spiral out of control; aid the West provides the Ukrainians resembles aid that the United States gave to England in 1940, followed by an exponential increase in materiel from our “arsenal of democracy.” It was not enough in 1940, and it’ not enough in 2023 as this war drags on. The Russians have too much manpower and too much time.

Victory requires a credible threat of NATO mobilization — an army ready to do battle.

NATO faces the eventual inevitability of mobilizing an army to eject Putin from Ukraine and Crimea. The alternative is too grim to contemplate: trench warfare; stalemate; Ukrainians under siege; massive Russian armies; world economic disruption; continued war crimes; a war of attrition.

I hope I am wrong.

Billions of dollars for weapons in a proxy war with Ukrainians fighting Russians is impactful, but fatiguing. Americans can watch Netflix war movies while Ukrainians bleed. They can watch Tom Hanks storm the beach at Normandy. Let’s just ship some more rockets to Ukraine instead. “Yellowstone” is on.

Military planners in the Pentagon and in Western European capitals should be preparing for a wider war. It would be wholly irresponsible for them not to. NATO must tell Putin to get out of Ukraine or face an allied army evicting him. Putin needs an ultimatum to get out. He understands only naked power.

Lenin said, “Push forward the bayonet. If you find soft flesh, push. If you find steel, retreat.” Putin learned Lenin in school; Lenin is in his DNA. He learned it in the KGB. He learned it in Mother Russia.

Russians never had democratic traditions. Ask Nicholas II and his family, brutally executed by Bolsheviks. Ask the millions starved by Stalin in Ukraine during his agriculture plans. Ask the people sent to the gulag, or the Hungarians who dared to revolt against the Soviets. Ask the subjugated people of Poland, carved up by Stalin and Hitler. Ask all of the terrorized people who suffered behind the Iron Curtain. Ask opposition leader Alexi Navalny, poisoned and now jailed.

Putin seeks to raise the Soviet corpse by terrorizing a sovereign nation — which had its own history before Lenin and his disciples created a dark Bolshevik empire.

Western ambitions about ending this war through negotiation are delusional. If Putin sees that we are serious about the sovereignty of nations, he must face a serious military threat. Only then will he likely back down.

Until then, brave Ukrainians will bleed, freeze and die bearing the brunt of our fears.

David Wieder is an attorney based in Miami Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocRZo_0kR5j2pK00
Wieder

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: To Counter Putin, Xi Jinping, Expert Says US Needs To Position 'Hypersonic Weaponry' On World Stage

An expert has warned that the U.S. needs to position its "hypersonic weaponry" on the world stage as tensions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping mount. What Happened: China and Russia have been positioning their hypersonic missiles on the global level. But they remain inferior to the capabilities of NATO and the U.S., Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Washington Examiner

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy