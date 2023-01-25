ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner County, SD

Turner County Sheriff’s office introduces new way to report lost or damaged property

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPZLV_0kR5in4J00

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. ( KCAU ) — Turner County residents can now use a service called Report It that can help in the instance that something valuable goes missing.

According to a post on the Turner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page , the new service allows for recording valuables in an online database with pictures, descriptions, serial numbers, and other features.

‘Wanton waste:’ Madison County Sheriff seeking person suspected of dumping dead game

The post states that the service has the option to upload receipts, warranties, and additional supporting documentation. Users can look up items and print reports, and the service is free of charge.

The post states that the service can help law enforcement track down stolen or missing items, and even report damage and loss to the user’s insurance company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTgws_0kR5in4J00
Courtesy of the Turner County Sheriff’s office
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scam

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent scam. Authorities say the scammer is pretending to be a Lincoln County Deputy and calling from the department’s number or a number similar to it. The scammer will say that the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating casino robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are also investigating a robbery at an East 10th Street casino. Sioux Falls police say a man came into Boxcars Casino last night and threatened a cashier with a knife, grabbed cash and left. Police are hoping surveillance video helps them identify a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stormlakeradio.com

Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison

A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
STORM LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business

Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Creston man arrested for meth at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 50-year-old Creston man was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest Larchwood.
LARCHWOOD, IA
marshallradio.net

Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County

ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fatal Sioux Falls fire began in bedroom, fire marshal says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed. Authorities say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 arrested following crash during attempted traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a Sioux Falls crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Friday night. During briefing Monday morning, police reviewed details of the crash. An officer tried to pull over a driver on Sycamore Avenue. Instead of stopping, police say the driver ran a red light at 10th Street and crashed into another vehicle. Multiple people in that vehicle went to the hospital, but police do not have information on their injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy