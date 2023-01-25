Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Restaurant Week, wine dinners, James Beard noms, and more
From national recognition from the James Beard Foundation to celebrations of local brews, this week is an exciting one for the Baltimore restaurant community. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Openings and announcements. Ovenbird Bakery’s new Lexington Market location soft opened this week. The bakery, which gained fame...
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Fells Point bar Baja Tap set to replace the former Bond Street Social later this year
Fells Point will soon welcome a new Mexican food concept, the Baja Tap bar, to their cobblestone street neighborhood. The restaurant will replace the once popular brunch and nightlife venue Bond Street Social, which closed in 2022. Baltimore Business Journal earlier this week reported developers’ plans to open Baja Tap...
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Restaurant Week Returns Winter ’23
This winter, enjoy 10 days of delicious deals with Baltimore Restaurant Week, running January 27 – February 5, 2023. Lunch and brunch starting at $15 and dinner starting at $35 (not including tax and gratuity). Check out menus from Limoncello, Wicked Sisters, Alexander’s Tavern, Mother’s Federal Hill and more. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Click here to search for carry-out options.
baltimorefishbowl.com
After inaugural exhibit, The Parlor arts hub returns with ‘vintage marketplace’ starting February 4
After a successful inaugural exhibition last fall, Baltimore’s newest arts hub is returning with more activities in February. The Parlor, a mixed-use arts center that’s taking shape inside the former Stewart & Mowen funeral home at 108 W. North Ave., opened in November with an exhibit entitled “Memento Mori,” which is Latin for “Remember that you will die.”
Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report
Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV. Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.
"Salt Box Lady" to make appearance on GMA3
Baltimore is making national news for its unique salt boxes. Baltimore’s Salt Box Lady Juliet Ames is best known for decorating salt boxes across the city.
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
mdlottery.com
$50,000 Win is Perfect Medicine for Owings Mills Nurse Aide
Acting on a superstition put a $50,000-winning scratch-off in Amber Marshall’s path. She was on a break during a 16-hour workday when it happened, Amber Marshall of Owings Mills told Lottery officials. A superstition shared by her mom many years ago led to her purchase of a Money Rush scratch-off that hid a $50,000 prize.
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Adds More Baltimore Departures for 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line is adding more departures out of Baltimore in 2023. After deploying the Norwegian Sky at the homeport for a short fall program, the cruise line is also sending the Norwegian Sun to the Maryland homeport. Complementing the offer of its sister ship, the 2001-built vessel is set...
Columbia fire singes paper-shredding facility
BALTIMORE -- A raging fire damaged a paper-shredding facility in Columbia, Maryland, on Thursday, according to Howard County fire officials.Firefighters fought flames in the 6700 block of Oak Hall Lane, fire officials said.The fire started around 8:39 p.m., according to authorities.Crews at the fire site had begun overhaul efforts at the facility before 9 p.m., fire officials said.A shredder was involved in the fire, but officials could not say whether that was where the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to authorities.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
Falconer Dan Vitilio, who resides in Kingsville, Maryland, provides hawks for various uses. Under a potential deal with Baltimore County, this Harris's hawk may be used to scare away unwanted birds from the county landfill after a trial run. On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s...
