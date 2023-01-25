ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team fell to Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) were beaten 76-68 by the Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8 Big 12). Adam Miller led LSU with 20 points....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU coaches, players talk on Media Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team played the first of its three scrimmages on Friday, Jan. 27, and it was also Media Day. The Tigers will scrimmage again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., then again at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The star power on Jay Johnson’s team...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 8 LSU falls to No. 23 Arkansas on the road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The No. 8 LSU gymnastics team suffered its fourth loss of the season, falling to No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 27. The outcome was 197.475-197.250. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. The team score earned their highest road score of the season against the Razorbacks. Haleigh...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Jackson House - Dunham QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next finalist showcased the finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award, which goes to the Sportsline Player of the Year is Dunham Tigers quarterback Jackson House. The senior put up huge numbers, as the Tigers reached the Superdome this season. He passed for more than...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU freshmen create free rideshare app for female students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU students create a free rideshare service to make sure girls have a way out of an uncomfortable situation. Freshmen LSU students, Alisha Ortolano and Caitlynn Bakewell, say no girl needs to be left behind. They created a free ride share service called, “LSU Girls Rides.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Reggie’s releases statement on Madison Brooks investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks. Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male. Brooks was standing in a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

