tourcounsel.com

North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
tourcounsel.com

Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois

If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
dgnomega.org

End of an era: downtown’s rapidly changing storefronts

On October 8, Louisa’s and Millie’s chocolate shop in downtown Downers Grove, ending an eighteen-year staple to downtown’s storefronts. Downtown Downers Grove’s storefronts are rapidly changing, with new stores opening and old ones closing. Louisa’s and Millie’s first opened in 2004, and after rapid success, moved...
scnstargazer.org

The Tiny Kitchen Opens in Downtown St. Charles

The Tiny Kitchen, a bakery currently located in downtown St. Charles, originally started in the home of Megan Merrithey over 15 years ago. However, Merrithey eventually decided to pursue her dream and move her small business into its own space after previously being a teacher for District 303. By raising over $18,000 through a Kickstarter from June 8 to Aug. 7, her bakery was able to expand past the home during the late summer/early fall of 2022. The Tiny Kitchen now offers a variety of in-store sweets, custom orders, birthday parties and even classes to learn cookie, cupcake and cake decorating.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
mysundaynews.com

Wine-and-dine scene expanding in Huntley

HUNTLEY — The new Lincoln House and Co. Wine and Coffee Bar may soon be coming to the former Manny’s Gelato location on Main Street. The owners of the Lincoln Farmstead are the contract purchases of the building at 11808 Main Street. They are hoping for financial assistance through the Village’s Façade Improvement and Small Business Assistance Programs. The Village Board approved moving the assistance requests through the Village’s development review process. The owners hope to be open for business this Spring.
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
