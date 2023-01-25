ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QosOB_0kR5hSW900

Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.

The photos show three men arriving at the business in Tarpey Village. The photos were released on Tuesday.

Deputies say the group beat up a woman who worked at the Shanghai Massage Spa on Clovis Avenue and Griffith Way Saturday night.

RELATED: One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa

The suspects are also accused of shooting a man as he showed up to check on the employees.

He remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 3

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies find $35,000 stolen generator in Tulare County, arrests made

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday for transporting a generator worth $35,000 deputies say was stolen. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about a stolen Mobil generator that was being moved from Los Angeles County. Authorities then set up surveillance detail along the Highway 99 […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County

HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
HURON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

3 arrested following crime spree across Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men and one teen are behind bars after police say they stole multiple vehicles, using each one to get to their next armed robbery. According to the Fresno Police Department, Jonathan Kelley, 20, Michael Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old who was not identified due to his age, were involved in a crime spree Tuesday night.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare PD: 3 wanted for stealing from golf course

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course. Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man with submachine gun arrested in Dos Palos, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Dos Palos on Thursday during the service of a search warrant for possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, according to the Merced Police Department. The Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit says they obtained information from the Merced County Sheriff Departments Supervise Release Team […]
DOS PALOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Six men have been arrested in Clovis for human trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An undercover sting operation in Clovis ends with six men arrested and charged with human trafficking. The suspects ranged from 26 to 42 years old. Officials want parents and young women to be cautious because these suspects are all men that live in the area trying to solicit young women. “This […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing person found dead in Kings County canal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted, accused of stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are on the lookout for two suspects they say committed a commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into the cosmetology store, CosmoProf, and walked out with over $4,000 worth of barber shears. They also caused about...
MADERA, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
GOSHEN, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy