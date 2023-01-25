New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa

Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.

The photos show three men arriving at the business in Tarpey Village. The photos were released on Tuesday.

Deputies say the group beat up a woman who worked at the Shanghai Massage Spa on Clovis Avenue and Griffith Way Saturday night.

The suspects are also accused of shooting a man as he showed up to check on the employees.

He remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.