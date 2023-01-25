SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.

