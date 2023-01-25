Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
KSLTV
Silver alert cancelled after Sandy woman found
SANDY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old woman from Sandy. According to a tweet from the Sandy Police Department, Lynda Ward Bridge was last seen leaving 1457 E. Budding Drive at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, with Utah license plate 767N2, heading to 7985 S. 1102 East.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD condemns deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of the public release Friday of video of the Memphis beating death of Tyre Nichols, Salt Lake City police officials have joined the chorus of condemnation. “Tonight, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and the...
Gephardt Daily
Update: 14-year-old Ogden girl no longer missing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Ogden on Thursday night has been located. Salt Lake City police issued an urgent plea for help locating a missing teen at 10 p.m. Thursday. A follow-up social media post at 5:14 a.m. Friday said the girl “is no longer missing.”
Jordan High sophomore dead after school bus struck her on State Street
A Jordan High School sophomore died Friday afternoon, Jan. 27 after officials say she was struck by a Canyon School District school bus along State Street.
ksl.com
Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
svinews.com
WHP: Driver was on meth
CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike patrol officer finds dope, weapon inscribed with 2nd Amendment in Ballpark neighborhood bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bike patrol officer pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation in the Ballpark neighborhood, police said, only to find him armed and holding marijuana and cocaine. “This investigation started at 1:23 p.m.Thursday when an officer assigned to...
kslnewsradio.com
Investigation of fatal accident at Provo airport includes witness statements
PROVO, Utah — A report released today on a crash that killed one man at the Provo airport describes the series of events that lead to the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its report that the fatal accident occurred on Jan. 2, 2023, around 11:35 a.m. At the time the pilot sustained fatal injuries. two passengers suffered serious injuries, and another passenger sustained minor injuries.
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
ABC 4
Police investigate shots reportedly fired at Taylorsville High School; suspects in custody
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville High School was placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the parking lot on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Lt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said they received multiple reports of shots fired at Taylorsville High around 12:30 p.m....
Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 pretend to find deaf woman’s wallet, steal credit card in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying two people who allegedly stole a credit card from an elderly deaf woman while pretending to find her wallet, then made nearly $1,000 in purchases on the card. Police say the card was stolen outside...
KSLTV
Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
kjzz.com
Body found inside old limestone kiln above Beck Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was located in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began a short time before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call from a person reporting a possible death.
kjzz.com
Basement explosion blows out windows, starts fire in Utah County home
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Crews in Utah County responded to a Lehi home early Friday morning, after an explosion left a smoldering fire at the residence, authorities confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in the area of 300 East and Eagle Crest Drive. According to...
KSLTV
Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
Mother, daughter detail terrifying moments during lockdown
Three juvenile suspects are in custody after Taylorsville High School was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon, along with several other schools in the area.
Comments / 1