Sandy, UT

ABC 4

Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Silver alert cancelled after Sandy woman found

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old woman from Sandy. According to a tweet from the Sandy Police Department, Lynda Ward Bridge was last seen leaving 1457 E. Budding Drive at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, with Utah license plate 767N2, heading to 7985 S. 1102 East.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: 14-year-old Ogden girl no longer missing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Ogden on Thursday night has been located. Salt Lake City police issued an urgent plea for help locating a missing teen at 10 p.m. Thursday. A follow-up social media post at 5:14 a.m. Friday said the girl “is no longer missing.”
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
svinews.com

WHP: Driver was on meth

CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wyo4news.com

Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
SINCLAIR, WY
kslnewsradio.com

Investigation of fatal accident at Provo airport includes witness statements

PROVO, Utah — A report released today on a crash that killed one man at the Provo airport describes the series of events that lead to the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its report that the fatal accident occurred on Jan. 2, 2023, around 11:35 a.m. At the time the pilot sustained fatal injuries. two passengers suffered serious injuries, and another passenger sustained minor injuries.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

