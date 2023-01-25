Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Suspect falls out of attic, leads to arrest in Saturday night shooting incident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspect was arrested Saturday after falling out of an attic. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Ouray Ave for reports of an intoxicated male who was yelling and had fired a gun in a house.
Man injured after being shot by police in Grand Junction Tuesday night
A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.
Colorado man intentionally drove pickup truck into police department lobby 'in order to be heard': police
Grand Junction, Colorado police say a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into the lobby of a police station on Tuesday, but say no one was injured.
nbc11news.com
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
KJCT8
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
Update 9:15 a.m. - The officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, when deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend a male with a Felony Arrest Warrant at 2842 North Ave. The identity of the deputy involved has not been released, however,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media tells judge he doesn’t own any guns
The Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media told a judge Thursday, Jan. 26, that he doesn’t own any guns. The day after he allegedly made threats on Summit Daily’s Instagram page, Charles Draughn, 26, appeared before Summit County Judge Edward Casias by video from the county jail for a bond advisement hearing.
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway
A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
basinnow.com
6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs
Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 12:52 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Interestate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit through Glenwood Canyon for a wreck, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when the road might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Robbie Ray Adams
Robbie Adams passed peacefully at his home in Glenwood Springs surrounded by family and friends after a year of multiple health issues. He was born in Gunnison, Colorado, to Paul and Olive Adams. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1956, then to Alamosa, Colorado, in 1963, and back to Glenwood Springs in 1966. Robbie lived the rest of his life in Glenwood Springs.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Frances J. Pfalzgraff
With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Frances Joanne Pfalzgraff, 71, on January 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Grand Junction. Frances was born March 9, 1951, in Denver, Colorado to the late Charles and Patricia Pfalzgraff. The family moved to Rifle, Colorado where she attended primary and secondary school. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, qualified as a Registered Nurse. Fran embarked on a 40-year nursing career that spanned four states—New Mexico, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Colorado—and included several volunteer trips where she provided nursing care around the globe. In Oregon, she found her calling in hospice care and spent the last 15 years of her working career as a nurse at HopeWest hospice in Grand Junction, even volunteering there after retirement. She was especially drawn to hospice nursing because it allowed her to provide care and relief in difficult times.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Skier dies after terrain park crash at Snowmass
A 27-year-old man died after a ski crash in the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, in a statement issued Thursday night, identified the deceased as Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne, Colorado. He had been program director at Summit County Public Health Department since June 22, according to his professional profile on LinkedIn. He was from Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of Drake University, where he played football, according to LinkedIn.
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Optimism and Activism is the theme for the Carbondale Salon series
Activism doesn’t always need to be abrasive or hostile. When seeking a change to a social construct, art can sometimes present a nuance to activism that education and news can’t portray. “In a way, I kind of feel like making art is inherently political no matter what the...
Comments / 0