Lakewood City Manager January 27 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) January 27 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Registration is open for Club Beyond & Beyond the Bell
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma Public Schools and community partners have come together to offer activities before and after school as well as during days when school is not in session. CLUB BEYOND. Clubs, activities, and field trips for middle school students. Session 3 registration:. Open now thru Feb 10
Pierce County Parks presents Rock the Rink ice show
Pierce County announcement. Bring your friends and family to Pierce County Parks’ exciting new ice show: Rock the Rink!. Join the fun at Tacoma’s Sprinker Recreation Center to watch this upbeat and thrilling ice show featuring decades of nostalgic tunes that will get you on your feet and ready to dance. The show will take you on a musical journey with your favorite local skaters and special guest star Timmy Chapman.
Lakewood YMCA is Top Food Drop-Off Donation Site for Lakewood Rotary’s Little Free Pantries
Submitted by Lakewood Rotary. For two years now, Lakewood Rotary has established 7 Little Free Pantries in Lakewood. The Little Free Pantries provide 24/7 barrier-free access to free food for Lakewood citizens, which supplements Lakewood’s wonderful food banks. As the need for food has grown, Lakewood Rotary has turned...
Public art comes to Motor Ave.
City of Lakewood announcement. Under cloudy skies Wednesday and clad in a bright orange jacket, Seattle artist John Fleming installed his “Colonial Plaza Gateway Arch” to the entrance of Motor Avenue. Those passing on Gravelly Lake Drive may have noticed the large crane stationed at the entrance to Motor Avenue as it slowly and carefully lowered the large, steel pieces to the ground.
DuPont BBQ Competition, Community Festival Returns this Summer
Submitted by DuPont-Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition Festival & Car Show. The DuPont-Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition, Festival and Car Show is produced by the American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post #53 in coordination with the City of DuPont. The event raises funds in support of programs and services that impact and aid veterans and families struggling with hardships, while teaming up with and supporting other Veteran Service Organizations helping veterans struggling with PTSD and other challenges.
Donate those unused glasses
Lakewood First Lions Club announcement. Looking to donate those eyeglasses you’ve had laying around the house for a long time? Look no further than the Lakewood First Lions Club, which has been collecting and recycling used eyeglasses since 1954. The used eyeglasses collected by the club (more than 6,381...
Symphony Tacoma’s ‘Reconciliation’ Features World Premiere by Local Composer
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA — Symphony Tacoma’s February concert presents selections from Tacoma Method, a new opera by Dr. Gregory Youtz, along with celebrated works by Britten and Brahms. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm in Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.
The University Place City Council Jan. 28 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Special Council Meeting on Jan. 28 (8 AM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Public Safety Funding Discussions and Next Steps
City of University Place announcement. The November 2022 ballot measure that would have raised dedicated funds to cover 10 additional U.P. Police Department commissioned staff and two non-commissioned personnel failed by 99 votes out of more than 13,000 votes cast. Given the narrow margin of defeat, the City Council, City...
A night of heartache and hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
Free business skills training for Pierce County small business owners
Pierce County announcement. Small business owners in Pierce County now have access to free, on-demand business skills training. The Pierce County Business Skills Program offers nine free, non-credit, short courses to help entrepreneurs start, build, and keep their business on track. “We want to promote economic opportunity throughout our community...
Applications for 2023-2024 Tacoma Creates Funding Now Available
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Creates is now accepting applications for its fourth year of funding, supporting programs and events to be presented between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 by organizations whose primary purpose is to advance and/or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and/or science. There are two funding categories – Comprehensive Organizational Support and Impact – and funding is determined through a competitive application process.
Hilltop Artists to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Submitted by Hilltop Artists. Hilltop Artists is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support Hilltop Artists’ Hot Shop Hot Nights program, focused on providing both emerging and established Visiting Artists with residencies at Hilltop Artists, while giving students an opportunity to learn from and collaborate with glass professionals.
King5: Tacoma’s historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine’s Day
“Valentine’s Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma’s most famous private home. “That’s the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.” Read the rest of the story at King5.com.
Baseball, baseball, baseball
Lakewood Baseball Club announcement. Step right up and get your boys and girls registered for baseball this year. Kids 12 and under will find a team to play with, starting with T-ball (6 and under). Thanks to community investment, registration rates are the lowest they have ever been ($40 per child in T-ball, slightly higher for the other levels).
Obituary Notices – January 28, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Cynthia Jean Wilder; Helen Ruth Sheridan; Grace Virginia Hudtloff. Mountain View Funeral Home: Bonnie Jean Boettger; Vole Edward Donald; Joyce Green; Irene Teresa Hanssen; Margaret Ann Hoyer; Evelyn Corrine Jacobsen; John Mwaniki; Leslie C. Pullen; Jeri Allen Witmer. Powers Funeral Home: Jean Elizabeth Burr.
Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers
Pierce Transit announcement. The Puget Sound is expecting cold temperatures for the next several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters.
