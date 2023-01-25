ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police say man stole a car, broke into a home, and stole MPD items from another vehicle, all while in a wheelchair

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSN News

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond after investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire. Allen B. Booker, 39, is charged with capital murder, arson, and first-degree battery. According to Chief Deputy Todd Grooms, Booker is accused of stabbing...
PROCTOR, AR
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy