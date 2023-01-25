Memphis Police say man stole a car, broke into a home, and stole MPD items from another vehicle, all while in a wheelchair

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis Police permanently disbands SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday they are permanently disbanding the SCORPION unit, which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned to. MPD said Chief C.J. Davis met with officers assigned to the SCORPION unit, and they agreed "unreservedly" with disbanding the unit, and...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
Former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean have been released from jail late Thursday, early Friday after posting bail.
2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at Tyre Nichols’ arrest, Shelby County sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two deputies were relieved of their duty Friday after police footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest was released, according to Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. Bonner said that the deputies were on scene following “the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols,” who was...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man charged after hitting police vehicle in stolen pickup truck with gun, drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged for hitting a Memphis police vehicle in a stolen pickup truck while possessing a gun and drugs, according to the Memphis Police Department. On Tuesday at 8:50 p.m., Memphis police detectives located a stolen 1993 Toyota Xtra Cab pickup...
Two Shelby County deputies on leave following release of Tyre Nichols' video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been placed on leave following the release of the video into the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers. In a statement issued Friday night, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputies were placed on leave to determine what happened and if they violated policies.
1 on 1 with MPD Chief C.J. Davis on Tyre Nichols, release of video depicting police violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis sat down with ABC24 Friday morning to give her thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols, and the anticipated video footage showing the confrontation with five Memphis Police officers that led to Nichols' death. "No doubt about it, this video is...
Here's everything that led up to the release of Tyre Nichols video footage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the much-anticipated, widely-demanded video footage from the arrest that led to the death of Tyre Nichols has been released, the public at large is able to see for themselves exactly what happened that caused the 29-year-old to die at the hands of Memphis Police officers.
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over
"We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning.
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about man killed after traffic stop in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols was just 29 when he died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police. His mother, Rowvaughn Wells, said he was two minutes away from home when he was pulled over by police on Jan. 7. Memphis police said two confrontations occurred between Nichols and...
Before release of bodycam showing moments leading to Tyre Nichols' death, do a mental check | Tips for how to limit sensitive content online
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said bodycam footage showing the brutality that allegedly led to Tyre Nichols' death will be released Friday at 6 p.m. Law enforcement investigating the incident has advised that the video is harsh, deplorable and hard to view, giving warning of...
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
University of Memphis returning to regular business hours after closing following release of Tyre Nichols video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Saturday it will be returning to regular business hours on Sunday, after closing its campuses following the release of a video showing five Memphis Police Department officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols — an attack which led to his death. University...
Kait 8
Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond after investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire. Allen B. Booker, 39, is charged with capital murder, arson, and first-degree battery. According to Chief Deputy Todd Grooms, Booker is accused of stabbing...
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
Man breaks into Berclair home to steal banana, cookies and shoes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a story reminiscent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but it was no fairy tale for two people in Berclair. Memphis Police said a hungry burglar broke into their home on McCory on Sunday, January 22, 2023. An arrest affidavit states that 23-year-old Marco...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0