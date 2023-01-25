Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury talks new town hall
The Tisbury select board reviewed potential town meeting articles in the spring geared towards the future of Town Hall, which include the construction of a whole new building. Town Administrator Jay Grande said the articles would also call for the formation of a town hall building committee and the allocation of funds for a professional evaluation of the town’s space needs, along with site and feasibility studies.
Sewage leak prompts Lagoon Pond closure
A large portion of the Lagoon Pond and the outer harbor is closed to all shellfishing after it was determined that a nearby sewage leak could have potentially contaminated those waters. Oak Bluffs officials discovered that the leak originated from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after responding to a call around...
Charbonneau advocates for alternative education
Danielle Charbonneau, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) English teacher who runs the Project Vine program and winner of the 61st Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award, advocated for alternative education funding to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) board in Malden on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Charbonneau is the first MVRHS teacher to receive the award.
Islanders support teen injured in vehicle accident
Samanta “Sammi” Morgnerova, the teen who was hit and injured by a vehicle accident at Weeks Lane in Edgartown a couple of weeks ago, is making steady progress in her recovery. “Sammi is home and healing. She has a bit of a road ahead of her, but is...
Buick flips over on Skiff Avenue
A Buick SUV flipped over on Skiff Avenue in Tisbury after hitting a parked Toyota RAV4. Members of the Tisbury Fire Department and police department were on the scene Friday night. Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times the Buick was flipped over on its roof when emergency personnel arrived...
