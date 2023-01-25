ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint Are Officially Entering the Acting World in a New Movie Alongside Their Mom

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Before they even hit a double-digit age, Kim Kardashian ‘s kids are ready to start their Hollywood careers!

Per Deadline , Spin Master Entertainment-Nickelodeon-Paramount’s sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie has added to their voiceover ensemble, including stars like Kristen Bell , McKenna Grace, James Marsden, and Serena Williams, to name a few. Along with that, Kardashian will be reprising her role as Delores from the first movie. However, there are a few more members of the Kardashian clan that’ll be making appearances in the movie: her two eldest children, North West and Saint!

According to the announcement, North will have a larger role than her little brother, who is set to just make a cameo in the upcoming animated film. But this has to be such a cool moment for the two as they make their way into the voice-acting world, like their mama.

Besides her reality TV empire, the SKIMS founder has been in quite a few smaller film and TV roles. She guest starred in projects like Disaster Movie, How I Met Your Mother, and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor , to name a few. Before being one of the stars of the first PAW Patrol movie in 2021, she dabbled in voice acting in the hit animated show American Dad.

A lot of our favorite celebrity kids have been making their transition to TV and film, from Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe to seasoned actors like Lisa Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz. However, this may be one of the youngest celebrity kids to make their way into the entertainment industry already!

Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West share four children together named North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm , 4.

Before you go, check out Kim Kardashian’s best quotes about being a mom .
