Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

By Justina Huddleston
 3 days ago
It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution comes from a place that might have contributed to the problem in the first place: Costco . We went a little wild with our Costco membership cards in November and December, but thankfully, they’re now giving back with an incredible deal on one of their most iconic home storage items, and it really can’t be beat.

For a limited time only, Costco’s 27 gallon Greenmade Storage Totes with lids are on sale for just $7.99. The sale runs through January 29, so you’ll have to act fast.

The totes aren’t available on Costco’s website, but here’s what you need to know. They have lids that snap on, so you know that what you store in it is secure. They’re stackable, which is always important for long-term storage. And people on Instagram were eager to share the ways in which these totes can be used.

“Bought 20 for a home move back in December. They’re great,” shared one person. “No one can beat the price for these even when not on sale. They are truly waterproof, heavy duty and stackable,” said another.

Because Costco’s deal on these 27 gallon storage totes is so competitive, it’s almost literally worth the cost of a membership if you’re searching for something similar. That being said, we did find some alternatives online.

These 27 gallon Sterilite storage containers come in a pack of four for $113, and they have great reviews — 4.7 out of 5 stars from almost 8,000 users.

Courtesy of Sterilite.
Sterilite 27 Gallon Storage Tote 4-Pack $113.79 Buy now

There’s also a 2-pack of 27 gallon storage containers for $79.99.

Courtesy of HOMZ.
HOMZ 27 Gallon Storage Tote 2-Pack $79.99 Buy now

As you can see, with Costco’s pricing, you could sign up for a membership and get four totes for less money than it costs to buy them on Amazon. Is there anything Costco can’t do?

