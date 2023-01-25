LANSING − Two linked freeway projects could make getting around town a little more complicated after the 2023 construction season gets underway. State highway officials plan to rebuild bridges at the busy U.S. 127/Interstate 496 interchange as part of multi-year slate of improvements to the U.S. 127 corridor in Ingham and Clinton counties. They'll also start work this year on a revamp of U.S. 127 between Interstate 96 north to 496.

LANSING, MI ・ 44 MINUTES AGO