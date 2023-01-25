Fondue restaurant in Sacramento region foothills closes after few years and ‘many tears’

Just years after its pandemic-era opening, Fondue 152 closed its doors to the Sacramento region.

Fondue 152 took to its Facebook page Tuesday to announce its closing , thanking its staff for remaining loyal and its customers for making the venture worthwhile. In a farewell post shared to the restaurant’s website , former owner Carie Toeller said the pandemic, supply shortages, severe weather and the recession led to the restaurant’s end.

“After many tears and some deep soul searching,” Toeller wrote, “I have realized that no business, even the business of my dreams, is worth destroying my health, my sanity and the joy with which life should be lived.”

The European-style eatery in Cameron Park opened during the height of the pandemic in August 2020.

Instead of jumping into four-course dining with exotic meats like beef heart, alligator and shark — the restaurant instead made sandwiches and mini wellingtons for takeout only until the dining scene reopened one year later.

Toeller wrote in the farewell post that the business was doing well — given the circumstances. The stress of delivering good food and quality service despite the challenges “was very nearly killing” her.

Fondue 152 served the Sierra foothills in Cameron Park. Here’s where:

Address : 3275 Coach Lane, Suite B

Toeller wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The former fondue destination served an array of cheese and chocolate fondue, salads, soups and protein that was grilled at guests’ tables for $49 to $89 a visit.

