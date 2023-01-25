Read full article on original website
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
everythinglubbock.com
How fast can you merge in Texas?
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
Program gets $48 million to help Texans with utility bills
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Utility Help will receive an additional $48 million to help support homeowners and renters who need help paying energy bills. The money, which was directed to Texas Utility Help by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, […]
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
KXII.com
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
KXII.com
Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added a Denton County resident to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. According to a press release from the DPS, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Zaed Fawaz Rashid.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
easttexasradio.com
Utility Payment Help For Texans
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court
I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
KWTX
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it experienced a record-setting year in 2022 with the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993. “Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas
Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding
HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Closed Due to Water Line Break
A water line break is creating issues today Angelina College. As a result, officials with Angelina College have notified their staff and students that their Lufkin campus is closed for the remainder of the day (Thursday, January 26). Because of the water line break, there is no water available on...
Gov. Abbott announces new initiative offering $20,000 grants. Find out how to apply.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today has announced a new category for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant (TTIR) program through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. This new iniativies is aimed at assisting businesses still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
scttx.com
State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash
January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
