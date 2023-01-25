Read full article on original website
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
KLTV
Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene. According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the...
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The crash happened near the 15000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. An officer on the scene said three cars were involved and one person went to the hospital by ambulance.
Officials: No injuries after dryer sparks fire at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a fire was contained at an apartment complex in Tyler. The Tyler Fire Department arrived on the scene of the Lodge on Broadway apartments after a call was made around 3:10 p.m. According to Tyler Fire Department battalion chief, Cordell Parker...
KLTV
Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
Early morning Henderson County house fire under investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating a Saturday morning house fire in Henderson County. According to the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on East Quanah Rd., around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a one-story...
Tyler man pleads guilty to driving intoxicated, killing 2 children in Gregg County wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to killing two children in a Gregg County wreck while driving while intoxicated last January. Hayden M. Malone, 22, entered guilty pleas to two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, according to Gregg County judicial records.
KLTV
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
VIDEO: Kilgore Police looking for alleged gas station burglars
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons from in a video of a gas station burglary they released. The video shows three people going through the business at 1710 US Hwy 259 around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. In the video one person is seen […]
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on SH 243 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton. According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.” The […]
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lightning Strike Damages Carthage (TX) Police, Fire Equipment
A recent lightning strike on the old radio tower at the Carthage Police and Fire Department building damaged several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, city officials told commissioners Monday, PanolaWatchman.com reported. A fire official, giving his quarterly update at the city commission meeting, said the old tower at the...
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
KSLA
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Longview last seen by family Jan. 25
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - The Longview Police Department is looking for a missing 34-year-old man. Police say LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Farrow is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Farrow also has tattoos on both arms.
KLTV
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview
Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler Rose Garden Center holds gem and mineral show
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash. SFA students, staff and community members gathered tonight at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST.
Family remembers lives of Kilgore firefighters lost in fire training exercise
KILGORE, Texas — Wednesday marks 14 years since a tragic accident took the lives of two Kilgore firemen. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009. Firemen Kyle Perkins and Cory Galloway reportedly fell 83 feet to the ground from the aerial basket of a fire truck during a training exercise on the Kilgore College campus.
