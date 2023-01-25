ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Blustery late tonight & Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says we can expect gusts over 30mph over the next 24 hours.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

FORMAT Festival returning to Bentonville for a second year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After seeing a pleasant turnout in 2022, the FORMAT Festival announced that it will be returning to Bentonville for the second year in a row. The three-day event features 75-plus performances from a variety of local and global acts. The music festival announced its dates for...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

NWA Health Summit draws hundreds

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — More than 250 people attended the NWA Health Summit in Springdale Friday. Health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and others went to workshops to share ideas and progress. "They're all here for the same reason, right," Ryan Cork, director for health care transformation for the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16

ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
ELKINS, AR
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville Public Schools closed Thursday with no AMI day

Classes at Fayetteville Public Schools were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 26 following a winter storm that hit the area and brought over 8 inches of snow in some parts of town. Officials said continued poor road conditions along with numerous families, teachers and schools that are without power or internet led to a decision to fully close all public schools with no AMI day scheduled for Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

