FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
KHBS
Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
KHBS
Blustery late tonight & Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says we can expect gusts over 30mph over the next 24 hours.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
KHBS
FORMAT Festival returning to Bentonville for a second year
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After seeing a pleasant turnout in 2022, the FORMAT Festival announced that it will be returning to Bentonville for the second year in a row. The three-day event features 75-plus performances from a variety of local and global acts. The music festival announced its dates for...
KHBS
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
KHBS
NWA Health Summit draws hundreds
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — More than 250 people attended the NWA Health Summit in Springdale Friday. Health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and others went to workshops to share ideas and progress. "They're all here for the same reason, right," Ryan Cork, director for health care transformation for the...
5newsonline.com
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
NWA chef named semifinalist for Best Chef of the South
A Northwest Arkansas chef has been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef of the South.
KHBS
NWA NAACP, Fayetteville police respond to violent arrest of Tyre Nichols
The president of the NWA NAACP and the Fayetteville police chief are responding after video was released of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. Dr. Coby Davis, the president of the NWA NAACP, said...
Pittman's Performance in Alabama Alongside Saban, Smart Big for Razorbacks' Future
Pittman learned what not to do at these events from Bret Bielema
How '40 Minutes of Hell' Became an Iconic Arkansas Basketball Brand
Nolan Richardson's moniker that struck fear in the hearts of opponents was well earned, necessary
Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
KHBS
Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16
ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
Arkansas Legend Bestows High Honor on Current Razorback
Hogs' guard finds himself on most elite of lists
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
Future Razorback Lawrence having banner hoops season
Arkansa women's basketball signee Jenna Lawrence looking for a fourth straight state championship game appearance
Thousands left without power after winter storm
Thousands of residents are waking up on Wednesday morning without power after a winter storm on Jan. 24 rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Public Schools closed Thursday with no AMI day
Classes at Fayetteville Public Schools were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 26 following a winter storm that hit the area and brought over 8 inches of snow in some parts of town. Officials said continued poor road conditions along with numerous families, teachers and schools that are without power or internet led to a decision to fully close all public schools with no AMI day scheduled for Thursday.
