Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
TIMELINE: 4+ years between arrest & verdict in 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder,’ why so long?
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It took about 4-and-a-half years for justice to be served in the case of the viral 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder.’ In September 2018, Aaron Howard was recorded arguing with his alleyway neighbors about a box spring between their homes. He had a baseball bat and his neighbors, father and son Johnnie […]
Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
Murder trial begins for father and son in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in the murder case of a father and son accused of shooting their neighbor to death after a dispute over a box spring. John Miller and his son, Michael Miller, are on trial at the Taylor County Courthouse for...
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
5 Abilene officers recognized for serving a combined 100 years, APD celebrates centennial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) celebrated 100 years of service to the community of Abilene Thursday, and five APD officers were recognized for 20 years of service – a combined 100 years – at an Abilene City Council meeting. Russell Antilley, Aron Bryan, David Cox, Charles Richardson, and Erin Bennett were […]
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed man pleads guilty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September. Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas […]
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
UPDATE: Abilene Police say man who was shot by officer had a handgun
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to the APD, the suspect who pulled a weapon on officers on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22, remains in critical condition in a local hospital. The 36-year-old male is facing a charge of first degree felony aggravated assault on a peace...
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
CandysDirt.com
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene
Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
ktxs.com
Abilene restaurant The Local nominated for James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene restaurant The Local has been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. The restaurant posted to their social media yesterday, saying, "We're a 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY. Thank you for the nomination James Beard Foundation, it’s an incredible honor!"
One hospitalized after a pick-up truck crashes into median on I-20
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastbound traffic is closed on I-20 near mile marker 292 after a pick-up truck crashed into the median on Interstate 20. Members of the Abilene Police and Fire Department were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. Monday night on reports of a red pick-up truck crashing into the median. Of the five occupants in […]
‘We don’t ask for anything in return’: Abilene nonprofit sees increase in new faces, now expanding clothing services
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene nonprofit Love & Care Ministries is currently seeing a major influx of new faces coming for help, leading the non-profit to expand clothing services. Vamell Allgood, an employee in the giveaway area at Love & Care Ministries, said she loves working at her job to help all people, but it […]
